LARAMIE – Add another name to Jeff Linder's constantly growing staff.
The University of Wyoming men's basketball program announced that it has hired Sundance Wicks as its newest assistant coach, per press release. Wicks, a Gillette product, served as Missouri Western's head coach the past two seasons, compiling a 30-32 record.
Wicks prepped at Campbell County High, where he participated in football, basketball and track and field. He played basketball collegiately at Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota, where he also ran hurdles.
"To be able to go back to your home state, where you were raised in a place where the whole state gets behind you is special," Wicks said in a statement. "Wyoming is a place that is dear to my heart and my family's heart. This truly is a dream come true.
Prior to his time at Missouri Western, Wicks was an assistant at Northern State, Colorado, Northern Illinois and San Francisco. He also helped train NBA players Kawhi Leonard, Alec Burks and Isaiah Thomas at Las Vegas' Impact Basketball Academy.
"There is a dream job for everyone and for me being at the University of Wyoming with a coach like Jeff Linder is mine," Wicks said. "Coach Linder is regarded to be one of the smartest coaches in college basketball and his vision as a coach has made himself and his teams very successful everywhere he has been.
"I'm honored to be a part of his staff here in my home state."
Wicks joins Ken DeWeese and Shaun Vandiver on Linder's staff. DeWeese was hired Tuesday while Vandiver was a holdover from former UW head coach Allen Edwards' staff.
