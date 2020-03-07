LAS VEGAS – Despite its best efforts, Cinderella won't get invited to the big dance, after all.
After winning two games in two days to make an unlikely appearance in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament, 11th-seeded University of Wyoming fell to second-seeded Utah State 89-82 on Friday night.
Aggies' guard Sam Merrill was dominant late, scoring seven points over a 2-minute span to seal the game for the reigning Mountain West champions.
UW became the first No. 11 seed to win a game in the tournament with its victory over sixth-seeded Colorado State on Wednesday night, and followed that up with an upset over third-seeded Nevada the following night in the quarterfinals. The Cowboys became the lowest seeded team to make it to the MW semifinals.
UW finish the season 9-24, the second consecutive season the team has finished with single-digit wins.
The Cowboys got off to a solid start Friday night, but trailed 38-31 at halftime to Utah State after missing seven consecutive field goal attempts toward the end of the period.
The Cowboys continued their hot shooting from behind the 3-point line, hitting 5 of 14 from deep in the first. Freshman guard Kwane Marble II – fresh off a career-high 24 points against Nevada – led UW with eight points in the first half. A night after scoring 17 points in his second game back following a bout with mononucleosis, redshirt sophomore forward Hunter Thompson hit a pair of 3-pointers to help the Cowboys keep pace with Utah State (25-8).
The Aggies – who swept the regular season series with the Cowboys by a combined 43 points – shot 52% from the field in the first half Friday night, and were led by Neemias Queta's 12 points and five rebounds. Merrill scored nine points on 4 of 8 from the field. Utah State outrebounded UW 20-11 in the period.
After falling behind by nine early in the period, UW continued to hit big shot after big shot, using an 11-4 run to cut the deficit down to just two points. Over that span, Utah State went more than 5 minutes without a field goal.
Freshman guard Kenny Foster and Marble hit 3-pointers to keep the Aggies at arm's length. But it was Merrill, the 2019 Mountain West player of the year, who made magic happen late. Merrill scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half, including a dagger 3-pointer with 1 minute, 40 seconds to play that effectively put the game out of reach. Utah State made its last 10 field goals in the game while UW made just 3 of 13 to finish.
After cutting the lead to six in the final minute, Marble and senior Jake Hendricks missed 3-pointers that could have kept the Cowboys in the game.
