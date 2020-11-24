LARAMIE – Through the years, the University of Wyoming-UNLV football series has been one of the closest and most thrilling series in the Mountain West Conference, including the highest scoring game in league history, four overtime battles and 14 of 24 previous meetings being decided by eight points or less.
The 25th meeting in the series and the first to be played in Las Vegas’ new Allegiant Stadium is scheduled to begin this Friday at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on radio over the Cowboy Sports Network, beginning with the pregame show at 12:30 p.m. The game will be televised live on FS1.
Wyoming has had its last two games cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the football programs at Air Force and Utah State. The last time the Cowboys played was on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Colorado State. The Pokes enter this Friday’s game with a 1-2 record this season. UNLV is currently 0-4 on the year.
After Friday’s UNLV game, Wyoming is scheduled to play the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday, Dec. 5. New Mexico has been playing its home games in Las Vegas’ Sam Boyd Stadium, so the Cowboys could be traveling to Las Vegas two consecutive weeks.
CLOSE SERIES
The last time the Cowboys and Rebels played in Las Vegas was the 2016 season. That game resulted in the highest scoring game in Mountain West history. The two teams combined for 135 total points before UNLV won in triple overtime by a score of 69-66. But it was the Cowboys who went on to win the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference and earn the right to host the 2016 MW Championship Game as the highest ranked team in the conference.
Since the series began back in 1978, there have been 14 of the previous 24 games decided by one score (eight points or less), including nine of the 12 total games played in Las Vegas being decided by eight points or less.
Wyoming leads the overall series 13 to 11. Since 1999, the two teams have played as members of the Mountain West Conference. Here is a breakdown of the series.
-- Wyoming leads the overall series 13-11
-- Wyoming leads the Mountain West series 9-8
-- UW’s record vs. UNLV in Laramie 8-4
-- UW’s record vs. UNLV in Las Vegas 5-7
OVERTIME IN VEGAS
The Wyoming Cowboys and UNLV Rebels have played four overtime games in the history of their series. All four of those overtime games have been played in Las Vegas. The two teams have each won two and lost two of those OT contests.
Wyoming has played more OT games against UNLV than the Pokes have played against any other opponent. The only other opponents that Wyoming has played multiple OT games against are Hawaii (two games) and Nevada (two games).
The previous overtime games between the Cowboys and Rebels included:
Oct. 17, 1998 at UNLV, Wyoming won 28-25 (one overtime)
Nov. 2, 2002 at UNLV, UNLV won 49-48 (one overtime)
Nov. 6, 2004 at UNLV, Wyoming won 53-45 (triple overtime)
Nov. 12, 2016 at UNLV, UNLV won 69-66 (triple overtime)
TWO OF THE MOUNTAIN WEST’S BEST
Friday’s game will feature two of the best running backs in the Mountain West. Wyoming’s Xazavian Valladay and UNLV’s Charles Williams were the two running backs named to the 2019 First Team All-Mountain West team.
This season, Valladay leads the league and ranks No. 8 in the nation in rushing, averaging 132.3 rushing yards per game. Williams currently ranks No. 5 in the Mountain West, averaging 80.8 rushing yards per game.
The pair were also selected by conference media members as the two running backs on the 2020 Preseason All-Conference team.
Wyoming junior middle linebacker Chad Muma enters this week ranked No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 6 in the nation in tackles for the 2020 season, averaging 12.7 tackles per game. The team captain also ranks no. 24 in the nation in solo tackles, making an average of 5.7 solo tackles per outing.
UNLV HEAD COACH A FORMER COWBOY ASSISTANT
First-year UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo also has ties to the Wyoming Cowboys. Arroyo served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Wyoming Cowboys for the 2009 and 2010 seasons.
Since leaving Wyoming, Arroyo has been an assistant coach at California, Southern Mississippi, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oklahoma State and Oregon.
