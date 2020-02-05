LARAMIE – Despite a combined 23 points from UW freshmen Kwane Marble II and Kenny Foster, Wyoming fell to at home to Boise State Tuesday night 67-62.
Trailing BSU 65-62, UW senior guard Jake Hendricks missed a game-tying 3-pointer with 9 seconds left in regulation that would have tied the game.
Marble and Foster had 11 points and 10 points in the first half respectively, the first time a pair of Wyoming freshman scored 10 or more points in a first half since Ryan Dermody and Eric Platt on New Year’s Eve of 2007.
Foster finished with a career-high 12 points in the loss.
Boise State entered Tuesday’s game shooting better than 46% from the field but shot just 42.6% from the field against Wyoming, who frustrated BSU star Derrick Alston Jr. throughout the night. Alston, the Mountain West’s second-leading scorer, was scoreless in the first and finished with two points on 0 of 7 shooting.
Marble, making his second-career start, scored Wyoming’s first nine points and scored all 11 of his points in a first half where the Cowboys shot 48.1% from the field. Foster scored 10 points in the final 9 minutes, 45 seconds of the first, helping lead UW to a 33-33 tie heading into the locker room. Redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half.
Boise State senior guard Alex Hobbs scored a game-high 24 points off the bench while guard Max Rice had 12 points off the bench for the Broncos. BSU senior Justinian Jessup scored 16 points and passed former BYU star Jimmer Fredette as the Mountain West’s all-time leader in 3-pointers (297).
