LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming's defensive line was a question mark entering this season.
The Cowboys graduated defensive ends Carl Granderson and Kevin Prosser, who combined for 29 career sacks. Defensive end Youhanna Ghaifan (12 career sacks) opted to declare for the NFL draft after being suspended midway through last season.
UW also moved redshirt sophomore Gavin Dunayski to offensive line, and lost expected starter Ravontae Holt for the season because of an injury he suffered during fall camp.
Instead of being a weak link for the Cowboys, the defensive line has been a strength.
UW has posted 18 sacks through its first four games. That total is tied with Pittsburgh for fourth-most out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams.
The Cowboys also have posted 36 tackles for loss, which ranks eighth nationally.
"We have emphasized guys working together as a unit and a group," UW defensive ends coach A.J. Cooper said. Over the past several years, we have had some great individual rushers who have sometimes worked together well as a group.
"Four guys getting pressure is better than one that's just dynamic. That's really a credit to our guys. They're working together and making sure they're communicating and on the same page. They have really bought in."
All but 2 1/2 of the Cowboys' 18 sacks have come from defensive linemen. All but 12 of the 36 tackles for loss have come from defensive linemen.
Redshirt freshman defensive end Solomon Byrd – who missed UW's season-opening victory over Missouri because of a high ankle sprain – has notched a team-best 3 1/2 sacks. Junior defensive end Garrett Crall has three sacks. Byrd and Crall are tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with four apiece.
Eight defensive ends or defensive tackles have at least one sack and one tackle for loss.
"Our sack total is the best way to measure how well we've been playing as a defensive line," said redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Victor Jones, who has 1 1/2 sacks and 2 1/2 tackles for loss. "Sack equal success on the field."
Twelve of the 17 defensive linemen on the Cowboys' roster are either listed as sophomores, redshirt freshmen or true freshmen. Most have gotten a taste of game action over the past two seasons because of injuries or suspensions. That experience has helped, Cooper said.
"You look at (Byrd), and he was able to play in three games last year and still save his redshirt," Cooper said. "He was dinged up with that ankle injury early, but he at least had some experience when he got back out there.
"There's a big, big difference when you have some time under your belt when it comes to the speed of the game and your knowledge and understanding of things."
The Cowboys have rotated defensive linemen in and out of the game in shifts the past few weeks as they battled teams with fast-paced offenses in the heat of Oklahoma and Texas.
Cooper also pointed out that UW's secondary has played a role in the team piling up negative yardage plays.
"They have been playing really well, covering people up and forcing the quarterback to hold the ball," he said. "I'd be remiss if I left them out. They're locking people up and giving us the time to get to the quarterback."
ROTHE UP FOR AWARD
Senior place-kicker Cooper Rothe was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday. The award recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and leadership.
Rothe is a three-time academic All-Mountain West honoree. He has a 3.679 grade-point average in finance and is scheduled to graduate in December.
The Longmont, Colorado, product was a first team All-Mountain West selection, and was voted the league's preseason special teams player of the year this fall.
The finalists for the Campbell Trophy will be announced Oct. 30.
