OREM, Utah -- Following a back-and-forth final few minutes of regulation against Utah Valley, University of Wyoming redshirt junior guard Hunter Maldonado made a go-ahead layup with 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining, and junior Drake Jeffries hit a game-sealing 3-pointer to lift the Cowboys to a 93-88 win over the Wolverines.
It is the fourth consecutive win for the Cowboys (5-1), who finish nonconference play Thursday against Omaha. UW finished the game making five of its last six field goal tries.
“I told our guys winning on the road is hard,” UW coach Jeff Linder said in a news release. “You have to have a certain grit and toughness in order to win on the road. In the first half, whether it was because of the travel or whether playing a few games in a row, I didn’t think we were dialed in defensively. In the second half, our guys responded well.”
UW led 48-41 at halftime by way of a strong first half from Maldonado, who scored 17 of his season-high 30 points in the first. The Cowboys shot 53.3% from the field in the first half in Orem, Utah, including a scorching 61.5% from behind the 3-point line.
The Wolverines (1-2) rallied back in the second half, closing an early 9-point deficit on the shoulders of Fardaws Aimaq, the nation’s leading rebounder, who scored 27 points and grabbed 20 rebounds. Utah Valley tied the game with 5 minutes to play, which set up an exciting finish.
Trailing 83-82 with less than 2 minutes to play, redshirt junior forward Hunter Thompson hit a 3-pointer to give the Cowboys the lead once again. With the game tied 85-85, Maldonado drove to the rim and scored with 1:30 to play, giving the Pokes a lead they didn’t relinquish. Jeffries put the icing on the cake with his 3-pointer that gave UW a late 5-point lead.
Maldonado and sophomore Kenny Foster combined to hit three late free throws to send UW home happy.
“We found a way to win tonight and that is what good teams do,” Linder said. “The guys found a way when things went the wrong way. The guys didn’t panic and I told them in timeouts go find a way to win and don’t be scared to win. Hunter Maldonado did a great job down the stretch of finding ways to make easy baskets.”
Jeffries finished with a career-high 21 points, helping UW shoot 50% from the field for the game, including 53% from deep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.