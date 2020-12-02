LARAMIE – First-year University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder will take any wins as they come. They don’t always have to be pretty.
After a sluggish first half where the Cowboys shot just 30% against Incarnate Word and trailed by 11 points with just 6 minutes remaining in regulation before picking up a wild 94-83 overtime victory Wednesday night at Arena-Auditorium.
Freshman guard Marcus Williams and sophomore guard Kenny Foster helped the Cowboys (2-1 overall) roar back and tie the game 71-71. Forster eventually hit the go-ahead 3 for a 78-75 lead.
Not to be outdone, Incarnate Word’s Drew Lutz hit a 3-pointer with less than a second to play to tie the game back 78-78 and send the game to overtime. UW outscored the Cardinals 16-5 in overtime, the highlight being another corner 3-pointer from Foster.
Foster, playing in his first game of the season following COVID-19 contact tracing, scored eight points in overtime and led all UW players with 21 points.
After scoring 50 in the first half of each of their first two games, the Cowboys limped in the first against the Cardinals, scoring just 27 points, including 4 of 15 from behind the 3-point line. UW also struggled at the free throw line, hitting just 5 of 10. It fell behind by as many as nine points in the first and started the game just 3 of 13 from the field.
Incarnate Word didn’t exactly light it up from the field in the first, shooting just 43%, but sophomore guard Keaston Willis made big plays en route to 12 points and a 33-27 halftime lead.
Given how the Cowboys’ last matchup against Texas Southern just days earlier had ended, a game UW led by 19 at halftime and wound up losing 76-74, it wasn’t a particularly encouraging sign for Linder and Co. An offense that was stagnant for the final 20 minutes of Monday’s game (31% shooting from the field in the second) had seemingly carried over into Wednesday’s affair.
The second half started off similarly, as the Cowboys quickly found themselves down by 11 less than 5 minutes into the period. Everytime UW cut the deficit to within five or so, Incarnate Word seemed to respond with a crushing 3-pointer.
Then the final 6 minutes of regulation happened.
A 3-pointer from freshman Xavier DuSell sparked an 11-0 run that tied the game 68-68. After a bit of back-and-forth-jostling, Foster, hit the first of his two crucial 3-pointers.
Incarnate Word was hot from deep all night, hitting on 52% for the game, and held true late, as Lutz tied the game with 0.7 seconds to play.
Once the Cowboys got to overtime, Foster and his teammates dominated. UW hit 5 of 7 shots in overtime, including 3 of 4 from behind the 3-point line.
Williams finished with 20 points while redshirt junior guard Hunter Maldonado scored 14 in the win. UW travels to Corvallis to face Oregon State at 2 p.m. Sunday.
