LARAMIE – Despite once again fighting to make things interesting, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team won’t have anything to show for it.
The Cowboys (6-21 overall, 1-14 Mountain West) kept pace for much of Wednesday’s game at Utah State, cutting what was a 20-point lead early in the second half down to just 10 with 6 minutes, 52 seconds left to play. Utah State’s trio of guard Sam Merrill, forward Justin Bean and guard Abel Porter proved too much, however, as the trio combined for 56 points in a 78-58 USU win.
With the victory, the Aggies swept the season series vs. the Cowboys for the second straight season, having won the first matchup 68-45 in late January.
“I know what the score said, but I do think our guys fought (Wednesday night),” UW head coach Allen Edwards said in his postgame radio interview. “This could have easily been very, very lopsided, but I feel like our guys continued to dig in. There was a 12-15 minute segment where I thought we were really playing good basketball.”
Utah State (22-7, 11-5) turned the ball over a season-high 16 times but countered by dominating the glass. USU outrebounded UW 42-25, including a game-high 15 rebounds from center Neemias Queta and 14 from Bean. Merrill, the defending MW Player of the Year, led all scorers with 26 points.
“Merrill is just a really good basketball player. Understands and knows how to play,” Edwards said. “And I’ve always said Bean doesn’t get enough credit.”
The Cowboys went shot-for-shot with the Aggies in the first half, trailing by just three points with 4 minutes to play but were outscored 14-2 to end the period.
The Cowboys shot just 36.8% from the field but received strong contributions from a pair of unlikely players. Sophomore forward T.J. Taylor, seeing increased playing time with the absence of Hunter Thompson (mononucleosis) led UW with 16 points while sophomore guard Greg Milton III chipped in 10. Redshirt sophomore forward Hunter Maldonado, who entered the night averaging 17 points per game, scored just eight on 2 of 12 from the field.
“With T.J., he’s kind of been thrown into this without Thompson and Tyler (Morman) ... you just see improvement from him,” Edwards said. “He did a great job physically fighting Queta for position down there.”
UW plays at Air Force Saturday before heading home for the final home game of the season on Feb. 25. The Falcons defeated UW 86-77 in Laramie on Dec. 4.
