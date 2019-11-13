LARAMIE – University of Wyoming basketball head coach Gerald Mattinson announced the first additions to the 2020-21 signing class on Wednesday. The three players signed by Wyoming are Lexi Bull, a 6’ 0” small forward from Pocatello, Idaho; Grace Ellis, a 6’ forward from Brisbane; Australia; and Landri Hudson, a 5’ 9” guard from Aurora, Colorado.
“All three came in, and when we visited with them, they definitely showed a commitment to winning in the future,” Mattinson said. “They want to win and want to win a championship here. That was really refreshing. They all said they were willing to do what it takes to win a championship. We’re really excited about that as a common thread for all of them.”
-- Bull competed in both basketball and volleyball at Century High School in Pocatello. In basketball, she was named all-conference, all-region and all-state in 2018. She was named to the Tarkanian Classic all-tournament team in 2018 and was named the state tournament MVP in 2018 following a 27-0 campaign that led to a state title.
Bull was a part of the USA Today All-Idaho team in 2018 and earned all-conference and all-region honors in 2017. She was named a team captain in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and her team won the district championship in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and was the state runner-up in 2017.
She earned all-conference and all-state honors in volleyball as a junior and senior and was named a team captain for her senior season. Her team won the state championship in 2018 and the district champions in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Bull was also a member of the National Honor Society.
“Lexi adds some size, some strength and flexibility that she can play multiple positions,” Mattinson said. “All three of these young women are players that we can see in the future playing multiple positions. They have the skill, the athleticism and the desire to do that.”
-- Ellis was a first-team representative at St. Peter’s Lutheran College in Brisbane in basketball, swimming and athletics. In basketball, she went undefeated in her senior season and won the Queensland Girls Secondary Schools Sports Association Championship. She finished second in the QGSSSA in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and was a four-time all-region selection and named team caption in 2019.
In 2019, she won the MetWest Gold Medal at the state championships following bronze medal performances in 2018 and 2017. Ellis was a three-time all-state selection for Queensland Schools team and was a two-time All-Australian selection at the Australian School Championship. She was a U17 Australian Squad selection in 2019 and played on the U18 Queensland South team, winning a U18 Australian championship with Queensland South. Ellis was a part of the MVP 5 in the 2018 U18 Queensland State Championship Tournament and competed for Queensland at the U16 and U15 levels with successes both individually and for the team. In swimming, Ellis was a part of a five-time QGSSSA championship team.
“Grace is a very tough, physical, skilled player that brings a lot to a team,” Mattinson said. “She can score in a variety of ways, and she can defend. We’re very excited to have her. I think she’ll fit into our motion well. I know she’ll get out and defend people, so that’s a plus.”
-- Hudson competed in basketball at Grandview High School in Aurora and was part of state championship teams as a freshman and sophomore. She earned All-League Centennial honorable mention as a sophomore after helping lead her team to a 25-3 record and a perfect 14-0 mark in league action. She was a member of the All-League Centennial Second Team as a junior after leading Grandview to a 23-5 record and a 13-1 league ledger. Hudson scored a game-high 13 points in the Grandview’s Final Four win over Regis Jesuit as a junior. Hudson ranked as the top shooting guard in Colorado class 5A by Colorado Girls Hoops for the last two seasons and earned academic achievement awards in each of the last three seasons.
“Landri brings some athleticism to us,” Mattinson said. “She’s able to guard a variety of perimeter players at different sizes and different speeds. She’s a very capable outside shooter, so that blends well with our motion. She plays extremely hard. When you can do those things, there’s always a place for you.”
