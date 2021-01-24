RENO, Nev. – Despite getting a season-high 18 points from Quinn Weidemann, the University of Wyoming women's basketball team's second-half rally came up short Sunday afternoon in Reno as Nevada defeated the Cowgirls, 57-50.
The Cowgirls (6-7, 4-6 MW) once again got out to a slow start in the first half at Nevada, shooting just 23% in the opening 20 minutes and trailed 27-16 at halftime. UW found its footing in the third quarter, scoring 15 points but still trailed 43-31 after three.
Nevada (7-6, 3-5 MW) led by as many as 14 points, 49-35 with just 7:25 to play before the Cowgirls would go on a run, cutting the deficit to as little as 51-46 after a 3-point play by Weidemann capped a 11-2 run with just 2:51 to play.
Both teams would go scoreless for the next two-plus minutes with the Cowgirls missing four consecutive opportunities to cut the deficit to a one-score game. Nevada would go 6-of-6 at the free-throw line the final 38 seconds of the game to ice the game away.
Weidemann’s 18 points were tied for a game high as she went 5 of 13 from the floor and 3 for 6 from 3-point range. Weidemann also was a perfect 6 for 6 at the charity stripe and added a team-best three steals. Tommi Olson had a nice all-around game in the loss as she scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds and had three assists and a pair of steals.
McKinley Bradshaw and Alba Sanchez Ramos chipped in with seven points each on the day with Sanchez Ramos pulling down a career-high 12 rebounds while also adding a block and steal.
For the game, the Cowgirls shot 32.2% (19 for 59) from the floor and again struggled from beyond-the-arc, going just 4 of 21. Nevada was 20 for 47 from the field (42.6%) and went 4 for 14 from 3-point range. The Wolf Pack also went 13 of 16 at the line while the Cowgirls were 8 of 11.
Wyoming had a 28-20 edge in points in the paint in the loss and also had an 11-7 advantage in second-chance points. The Wolf Pack outrebounded the Cowgirls 36-32 but the Cowgirls had 11 offensive boards.
With Sunday’s game, the Cowgirls finish their sixth game in a 14-day stretch, with four of the games coming on the road. UW will look to rebound at home this week as San Diego State comes to the Arena-Auditorium for contests Jan. 28 and 30. Thursday’s game tips at 6:30 p.m., while Saturday’s will be at 1 p.m. Beginning with Thursday’s game, fans are once again allowed inside the AA, with capacity set at 2,000.
