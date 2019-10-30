LARAMIE – The Wyoming soccer team will be back in action on Friday to close out the Mountain West conference season against the Colorado State Rams. The match is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Wyoming enters the week with a 7-7-4 record and 4-5-1 in MW action. Last time, they finished with a 3-2 victory over UNLV on Friday followed tough 2-1 loss against Nevada to close out the weekend.
Sophomore Indianna Asimus and redshirt freshman Jamie Tatum lead the way with six goals and 13 points, while Tatum has a team-high 52 shots. Tatum had two goals against the Rebels and Asimus had the Cowgirls only goal against the Wolf Pack. Senior Summer Taube has five goals with 18 shots plus ten points. Senior Michaela Stark also has four goals. Stark has 29 shots and two game winning goals. Sophomore Amber Vokoun has a team-best three assists.
In the MW, the Cowgirls are third in overall goals scored with 29 (1.61 gpg) and fifth in points with 74 (4.11 ppg). The offense is averaging 11.0 shots per game and has a 60.6 shots on goal percentage.
Sophomore goalie Hannah Lee has played in all 18 matches in net, has 59 saves and a 1.45 goals against average. She ranks ninth overall in the league in saves per game. Fellow sophomore Riley Furbush has played in 14 matches and has 42 saves. Junior Elle Webber leads the way in minutes played with 1,650 followed by freshman Keelie Wortmann with 1,649 on the season.
“Last weekend really tested our team. We had a great match on Friday night, and really executed well,” head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “However, on the second leg of the trip we were unable to follow through and didn’t get the result we wanted. As everything sits we need to have a great week and hit the field on Friday prepared to win. We have a competitive group, and we now need to follow through and finish strong by focusing on our performance. Hopefully we can have a few other results go our way as well, and get into the conference tournament.”
Colorado State enters the week with a 12-5-1 overall record and a 7-3 conference mark. Last time out, the Rams defeated UNLV 5-2 in Las Vegas.
Caeley Lordemann leads the way with a team-high 11 goals and 59 shots with 29 on goal and 27 points. She was recently named the MW Offensive Player of the Week. Kristen Noonan follows with six goals, 34 shots and 13 points, while Gracie Armstrong has a team-high eight assists. In net, Gabi McDonald has played in 15 matches and has a 0.81 goals against average plus 97 saves. The Rams average 11.8 shots and 1.44 goals per contest.
They were picked to finish tenth in the MW coaches’ poll. CSU is coached by Bill Hempen who is in his seventh season with the program.
This is the seventh meeting between the two teams. Wyoming leads the series 6-0-0. The last time the two teams met was Oct. 26, 2018. The Cowgirls came out on top with a 1-0 victory in Laramie.
Live stats and video will be available at GoWyo.com, along with live stats. Follow @Wyo_soccer on Twitter for updates throughout the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.