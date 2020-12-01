LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team announced the start times for its two nonconference games this season being hosted at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowgirls will welcome Denver at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, and will then host Gonzaga at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, in their two home nonconference contests.
UW basketball attendance will be set at a maximum of 2,000 fans per game through the end of December 2020. This attendance number equates to 17% of capacity of the Arena-Auditorium.
Fans attending Cowboy and Cowgirl athletics' events are reminded that face coverings are required throughout the University of Wyoming campus at all times, including when attending athletics' events. The wearing of face coverings by those attending UW athletics' events will be monitored by game management and law enforcement/security personnel.
All tickets sold through the UW Athletics Ticket Office will incorporate social-distancing guidelines when determining seat locations.
UW Athletics, in connection with the Wyoming Department of Health, will continue to evaluate appropriate attendance numbers at UW Athletics' events based on overall COVID-19 conditions.
For more information regarding tickets and the entire Cowgirl schedule, visit GoWyo.com/Tickets, email tickets@uwyo.edu or call 307-766-7220.
