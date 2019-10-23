LARAMIE – It was the last game in Laramie for the five seniors on the University of Wyoming women’s soccer team, and they got the result they were looking for.
The Cowgirls were able to get a win Sunday by holding off Utah State, 2-1.
It was a solid bounce back game as UW fell to league-leading Boise State in double-overtime Friday, 1-0.
“It’s so rewarding for (the seniors) to get a win on their last game at home,” UW coach Pete Cuadrado said. “I just thank them, they’ve put in a lot of hard work and a lot of time for our program.”
It was a hard-fought game as the teams battled during a windy and cold afternoon at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex.
Senior Summer Taube was able to give UW the lead when she found the back of the net in the 28th minute for her fifth goal of the season. Keelie Wortmann got control of a Sydney Miller corner kick, when Wortmann found Taube for the goal.
“It’s always good to get a goal in any game,” Taube said. “But especially on senior day, my whole family was here, and it was nice to have them in the crowd.”
However, Utah State (6-9-1 overall, 1-6-1, Mountain West), quickly answered less than a minute later.
Sid Barlow gained possession of a loose ball in front of the net and tied the game for the Aggies when she got a shot past goalkeeper Hannah Lee.
The Cowgirls (6-6-4, 3-5-1) regained the lead right before halftime.
Savannah Warner headed the ball in by Utah State goalie Diera Walton after a deflected ball was lofted in the air.
Warner's goal was the deciding score as the goalkeepers stood their ground in the second half of the match and neither offense could get anything going.
“There was a lot of grit out there,” Taube said. “Everybody was giving it their all, we were winning all of our fifty-fifty balls and we got they win, so that’s all that matters.”
Amber Marshall had a look early in the second half for Utah State, but Riley Furbush jumped and extended to block the shot and keep the lead at one for the home team.
“It’s all about who wants it more and our team saw how much that matters (Sunday),” Cuadrado said. “The effort was great, and I challenged the team to be consistent after Friday’s game. I think we’re starting to develop some consistency.”
UW had 12 shots compared to Utah State’s 11 and six shots on goal to the Aggies’ 10.
Lee and Furbush combined for nine saves in goal.
The Cowgirls will look to keep the winning trend going as they seek a late season push to solidify their spot in the Mountain West tournament.
They will travel to Nevada this week to take on UNLV at 8:30 p.m. on Friday and the University of Nevada at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
“We should be able to put ourselves in a good spot of getting into the (conference) tournament and that’s obviously our goal, to get in that top 6,” Cuadrado said. “Once we get there with this young team, I think anything can happen.”
