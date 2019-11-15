LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, 71-57, at Denver on Thursday in the Hamilton Gymnasium.
The Cowgirls struggled offensively during the second half as Denver pulled away for its first win of the season.
“Everything that we talked about in the pregame is what happened,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “(Denver) pushed the ball up and down the court, they caused a lot of problems for us with mismatches and we had some shots not go in that maybe changes the game.
“We had to try to do some other things, things we’ve never done. I give our kids credit. At the end, we’re playing five perimeter players, and they’re battling. They could have given in, but we battled, and that’s what you want to do.”
UW sophomore Tereza Vitulova had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Cowgirls (2-1 overall). Sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos scored seven points and had nine rebounds. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann added 12 points and a career-high four steals.
Freshman McKinley Bradshaw scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds. Redshirt junior Selale Kepenc scored six points off the bench for the Cowgirls.
The Cowgirls started the game on a 7-0 run with four points from Vitulova and a 3-pointer from Sanchez Ramos. But the Pioneers regrouped for a 13-10 lead at the with 3 minutes, 35 seconds remaining in the first quarter. UW responded with a 10-0 run, six points coming from Bradshaw for a 20-13 lead. A pair of Pioneers free throws followed by a layup had UW with a 20-17 lead at the quarter break.
Denver (1-2) started the second quarter with a 9-0 run before the Cowgirls called timeout, trailing 26-20. Back-to-back threes from UW senior Taylor Rusk and Weidemann helped tie the game at 28, and a layup from sophomore Karla Erjavec gave the Cowgirls back the lead with 5:47 to play in the half.
The Pioneers put together a 10-3 run to go up 38-33, before a Weidemann 3 ended a long scoring drought for UW. DU scored at the buzzer to take a 40-36 lead into the locker room.
Vitulova scored on the block after the break to start a 6-0 run. Once again, Pioneers answered and went on an 11-0 run for a 51-42 lead. UW freshman Paige Powell ended another Cowgirls scoring drought with a layup. The quarter ended with UW trailing 57-47 and DU maintained a comfortable margin throughout the fourth quarter.
UW shot 33.9% (21-62) from the field, 30.3% (10-33) from 3-point range and 62.5% (5-8) from the free-throw line. The Cowgirls had 11 assists and 22 turnovers to go along with 10 steals and three blocks.
DU shot 39.7% (23-58) from the field, 53.8% (7-13) from 3 and 81.8% (18-22) from the free-throw line. The Pioneers had 16 assists, 18 turnovers, 10 steals and four blocks.
The Pioneers were led by Madison Nelson’s double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Uju Ezeudu had 12 points, and Jasmine Jeffcoat had 16 points and five boards.
The Cowgirls are back in action at 1 p.m. Sunday when they host Colorado at Arena-Auditorium.
