LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The University of Wyoming women's bsketball team (1-1 overall, 0-1 MW) opened up the Mountain West Conference season with a tough 54-46 loss against the UNLV Lady Rebels (2-2 overall, 1-0 MW) on Saturday afternoon.
“We played poorly on the offensive side of the ball,” head coach Gerald Mattinson said. “We played well enough defensively even putting them at the free throw line. You hold a team to 54 points on their home court should be an accomplishment, but you have to score more than 46 points. Right now, I’m pleased with our defensive effort and will adjust some things for Monday.
"We need to figure out who we are, what we are offensively and take advantage of those opportunities when they arise. That’s something that we also have to take away that there were scoring chances and they didn’t necessarily come out on top for us. There were definitely a lot of points left on the table. This was only our third game and in a normal season we would have possibly been in to game 11, so coming on the road and it’s a tough place to play we competed.”
Sophomore McKinley Bradshaw led the way for the Cowgirls with 14 plus four rebounds, her second double-figure scoring game of the season. Freshman Dagny Davidsdottir followed with nine points. Junior Tommi Olson finished just one shy of her career best with eight rebounds. The Cowgirls shot a season-low 27.9% from the field (17 of 61). They had 22 points in the paint and 15 points off of turnovers.
UNLV was led by Keyana Wilfred off the bench with 20 points along with five rebounds. Delaynie Byrne chipped in nine points plus a game-leading 111 rebounds. Desi-Rae Young also had nine points and eight boards. The Lady Rebels shot 19 of 42 from the field and 11 of 18 from the line.
The Lady Rebels got on the board early with two quick baskets by Young. Wyoming got in the scoring column with a jumper Alba Sanchez Ramos. The lead would jump to three for UNLV, but four straight points from the Cowgirls gave them its first lead 8-7. In what was a low scoring first quarter, a basket by Thomas and single free throw by Singleton made it 10-8 after the first 10 minutes.
Wyoming responded with a jumper by Bradshaw to start a 7-0 run to make it 15-10 while the Lady Rebels went over three minutes without a bucket. Wilfred hit a shot at the 6:19 mark to jump start a 15-1 run to give the home team a 25-16 advantage at the half.
Wilfred led all scorers in the half with eight while Young had six points and a team-leading six boards. Bradshaw finished with five points and Olson brought down four boards. The Cowgirls hit 7 of 31 from the field and the Lady Rebels made 11 of 25.
The tough shooting from the field continued out of the break for the Cowgirls with UNLV increasing its lead to double-digits, 28-16. Wyoming would finally stop a six minute score drought with two free throws from Bradshaw. That would spark UW to score nine of the next 14 to cut the lead to eight, 33-25, with 5:28 left in the third quarter. Another scoreless stretch for the Cowgirls helped the Lady Rebels push it back up to a 14-point lead, 44-30. A 3-point play by Davidsdottir closed out the third to get the score to 44-33.
In the fourth quarter, the Cowgirls could only manage to knock down four field goals. Despite outscoring, the Lady Rebels 13-10, they would drop the contest 54-46.
The Cowgirls continued Mountain West Conference action on Monday against the Lady Rebels in Las Vegas at the Cox Pavilllon. See details of that game at rocketminer.com.
