LARAMIE – A late first set rally wasn’t quite enough to propel the University of Wyoming women’s volleyball team to a victory on Friday night.
The Cowgirls fell to Weber State in a heartbreaking five-set match 28-26, 26-24, 25-18, 26-15, 15-11.
It was the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship, and Weber State will advance to the round of eight.
“(Weber State) played a near-perfect match,” UW coach Chad Callihan said. “They put constant pressure on us, and I thought our kids handled that pressure pretty well … we just kept waiting and thinking, ‘Maybe they can’t continue to do that’, but they just found a way to do it.”
The opening set was a battle and the Cowgirls found themselves behind 24-21 late. UW rallied back and went on two separate three-point runs to take early control of the match and go up 1-0.
Wyoming trailed by six twice in the second set but put itself in position to take a 2-0 match lead after leading the set 24-23. Weber State scored the final three points of the set and tied the match at one.
The Wildcats gained control to begin the third set by grasping a 3-0 lead.
The Cowgirls managed to flip the momentum and go on a five-point run and take a 7-5 lead of their own. They were not able to maintain that momentum, however, and Weber State pulled away with the set ending on a UW service error.
“You just need a stop here or there and we just could not get stops throughout the night,” Callihan said. “Our serving was way too tentative and allowed them to stay in system a lot more than they should have.”
Being down 2-1 in the match didn’t faze the Cowgirls and they had control of the fourth set from beginning to end. They went a five-point run to take a 9-4 lead and never gave Weber State the opportunity to gain any ground.
Dani Nay began the final set with a kill for the Wildcats and they continued to attack by notching 11 kills in the deciding set to close the match.
“Credit to our kids a lot for going down 2-1, coming back and fighting in the fourth set to force the fifth,” Callihan said. “We thought maybe the momentum had turned and then they come out and get a big swing from their top kid and it gave them the motivation they needed.”
KC McMahon paced the Cowgirls in kills for the second consecutive night and had a career-high 26 kills. She also led the team with a .370 hitting percentage.
Libero Madi Fields had a match-high 36 digs and was one shy of tying the school record.
Wyoming hit at a .228 mark on the night to Weber State’s .226.
“The toughest part is knowing that you don’t get to come back with those seniors,” Callihan said. “They’ve put so much into this and I’ve pushed them and challenged them, and they’ve responded again and again.
“We talk about leaving the program in a better place than you found it and you look at where we were their freshman year and where we are now, and they’ve definitely done that and helped us build a culture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.