LARAMIE – As the fall sports season begins, the University of Wyoming women's soccer team looks to build off last season's success.
The Cowgirls begin their 2019 campaign on the road as they face UTEP at 7 p.m. Thursday, followed by a match vs. New Mexico State at noon Sunday in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Wyoming's roster will look different from that of the 2018 season. The Cowgirls graduated seven seniors last year, each of whom contributed to the team and logged many minutes of playing time. Among those seniors was Taylor Burton. Burton was voted Mountain West defensive player of the year and was a first-team All-MW due to her contributions in her final year with the team.
Burton, as well as the other seniors, were huge for the team on and off the field.
"Our captains and seniors from last year taught us a lot and left us with a lot wisdom," senior forward Michaela Stark said. "We're going to do the best we can to follow up with that."
With only five seniors on this year's roster, Wyoming will be a little less seasoned than the regular-season championship team it was last year.
"Some of the freshman may need to step up for us this year and play a strong role," senior Sumer Taube said. "But I know that they will be able to do it."
Along with the five seniors, the Cowgirls will introduce 10 freshmen to the roster.
"Even with all of the new freshmen coming in, our team won't be worse off than we were last year," Stark said. "It'll just be a different team dynamic. Building that bond and creating the team chemistry will be huge."
The Cowgirls hope their new team dynamic will lead them in the right direction while they're on the hunt for another MW regular-season championship.
There will be a number of quality opponents that will attempt to stymie the Cowgirls throughout the season; both within the conference and out.
Among those is Baylor University, who is ranked No. 14 in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll. The Cowgirls host Baylor at Sept. 6 at Louis Madrid Complex in Laramie. They also haven't lost a non-conference home match since 2013 and are anxious to continue that streak.
"It's going to be a big time game for us (against Baylor)," UW head coach Pete Cuadrado said. "We're hoping we can get a lot of people out there for that game to be loud and support us."
Wyoming will have a few matches prior to its standoff with Baylor and will look to come back to Laramie with a 2-0 record.
The Cowgirls will follow up their road trip with a game against the University of Northern Colorado at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 and continue their home stand with two games next weekend in Laramie.
"Just like last year, a strong start to the season could be a huge deal for us," Stark said.
Robert Munoz is an intern for WyoSports. He can be reached at sports@wyosports.net.
