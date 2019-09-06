LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming women's soccer and volleyball teams are looking to defend their home turf heading into the weekend.
Head coach Pete Cuadrado and his Cowgirls soccer team square off against Baylor University (2-0-1) at 4 p.m. Friday at the Louis S. Madrid Complex.
The Cowgirls (1-0-2) faced Baylor in 2017 in Waco, Texas, but fell just short in a 2-1 overtime loss.
Baylor is currently ranked in the top 30 in the country, according to the United Soccer Coaches poll.
"It's going to be a big-time game for us at home," Cuadrado said. "Hopefully we can get a lot of people out there making noise, we're going to need it for that game."
UW is looking to continue its nonconference home winning streak, which dates back to 2013. It also is looking to go undefeated at home in back-to-back seasons.
Big Sky conference member Idaho State University (0-3-1) also is traveling to Laramie to take the field against the Cowgirls at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The teams faced each other last season in Pocatello, Idaho, with the Cowgirls coming out on top, 2-1.
The Cowgirls are coming off a 3-2 home victory against the University of Northern Colorado last Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
The 11th UniWyo Invitational starts Friday, and the Cowgirls will line up across from the University of Buffalo for their first match at 11:30 a.m. at the UniWyo Sports Complex.
Buffalo is coming into the tournament with a 1-2 record on the season and is hitting at a .242 rate as a team.
UW also will welcome the College of Charleston (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. Charleston has faced tough opponents prior to its trip to Laramie with both of its losses coming to No. 1-ranked Stanford, as well as Michigan State.
The Cowgirls host Northern Colorado (2-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday for their final match of the invitational.
They hope their momentum from Monday night's win over Long Island University will carry into the weekend. It was the Cowgirls' first home match and their first win of the season. They swept LIU, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14.
UW will face quality nonconference opponents this weekend and will look to finish the invite above .500 to put itself in a good position before it heads to Vermillion, South Dakota, next weekend for the South Dakota Classic, where it also will face tough opponents.
"We've knocked on the door the last few years of trying to make the NCAA tournament and, in order to do that, we've got to step out and play some quality opponents in the nonconference season," head coach Chad Callihan said. "Doesn't do us a lot of good to go out and rack up wins if they're not going to be teams that compete at a high level and that will help us build a résumé."
Robert Munoz is an intern for WyoSports. He can be reached at sports@wyosports.net.
