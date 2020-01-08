LARAMIE – Sometimes shots just don't fall when they need to.
That has been the case for the University of Wyoming women's basketball team at times this season – specifically, in losses to Northern Colorado, Gonzaga and Colorado State. The offensive inconsistency has come at the most critical times for the Cowgirls. They provided themselves with a chance to win all three contests, but struggled to find a way to score down the stretch.
After an offensive performance that lifted the Cowgirls to a victory over Boise State on New Year's Day, they dropped Saturday's game to CSU after shooting 24% from the field in the second half.
"We did some things really well on the offensive side (against CSU)," first-year UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. "We got some key baskets off some sets, and we had good looks with others. We were taking the shots we wanted to take, but those shots just didn't go in, and that happens."
Today, the Cowgirls will take the court against San Diego State at 7:30 p.m. to begin a two-game road trip while they look to get back on track offensively.
SDSU (7-9 overall, 2-2 Mountain West) will provide a challenge similar to CSU with its defensive presence. The Aztecs rank fifth in the MW in scoring defense and allow 65 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, SDSU brings a versatility to the court that proves challenging to defend.
The Aztecs are led by a pair of sophomore guards in Taylor Kalmer and Sophia Ramos, who average 14.4 and 13.0 points per game, respectively.
"SDSU is athletic, they have good size, and they can really put the ball on the floor and drive," Mattinson said. "The biggest thing I'm concerned about is their ability to attack the basket; all positions can put the ball down and attack you, which makes it really tough to guard."
In terms of the Cowgirls' offense, Mattinson says he would like to see his team get more out of each possession. UW has struggled with potentially being a little too patient at times, which could lead to its sporadic offensive struggles.
"What I would like to see us do is play with better pace and move the ball quicker at times," Mattinson said. "We'll hold the ball hoping that something will happen when it isn't going to happen, and it gets us in trouble when we're stuck trying to get a shot off late in the shot clock."
Mattinson has put a lot of focus on controlling the pace of the game this season, and it has proven to be successful in games when the Cowgirls are facing high-scoring offenses. However, being too patient could have sometimes led to a negative result.
Regardless of its occasional offensive struggles, UW knows it needs to stick to playing its brand of basketball.
"If we just come out and play our game, especially the way we did on the road against New Mexico and Air Force, we'll be fine," said sophomore guard Karla Erjavec. "If we just execute and communicate on the court, we will get going, and the game will take care of itself."
Robert Munoz is an intern for WyoSports. He can be reached at sports@wyosports.net.
