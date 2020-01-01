LARAMIE – Following a two-week hiatus, the University of Wyoming women's basketball team resumes action tonight with Boise State coming into Arena-Auditorium for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off.
Last time UW was on the court, it dropped its final contest of the decade to No.17-ranked Gonzaga University, 65-54, on Dec. 17.
The Cowgirls open the new year by continuing Mountain West conference play, which started about a month earlier than normal this season. They earned two road wins against the University of New Mexico and Air Force early in December.
It was a needed break before the two-month stretch of conference play begins.
"Our team came back refreshed after taking some days off over break," UW coach Gerald Mattinson said Monday. "(Our players) had a good break, everybody came back and seems to be in good spirits. I'm happy with the way we came back and responded in our first practices."
The results from the time off over winter break can vary for each team, Mattinson says.
"We won't know how we're impacted until we step on the court," he said. "That's always one of these things we second guess just because each individual team responds differently."
With the reigning MW champions coming to Laramie, UW hopes the break has a minor impact.
Boise State (10-4 overall, 2-0 MW) has a prolific offense that will provide a test for UW's defense. The Broncos currently rank fourth in the league in scoring offense, putting up 74.9 points per game. The Cowgirls' defense continues to rank first in the league giving up only 56.5 points per contest.
UW will continue to do what it does best – hold high-scoring teams to well below their season average.
"We try to take two of their best players out of the game a little bit, and by a little bit I mean holding them to eight or nine points," Mattinson said. "My concern is 'Will we be able to score in the mid-60s?'."
The Cowgirls (6-5, 2-0) have had multiple stellar defensive efforts this season in games where they have lost, simply because of their inability to score points down the stretch and that has become the theme early in the season. Their last two losses – to Northern Colorado and Gonzaga – have portrayed that.
"We played well enough defensively to win the game (against Gonzaga)," Mattinson said. "We played our hearts out and there were just a couple of baskets we needed at key times that didn't go in ... that's been the theme of the season so far."
Even though UW hasn't been able to win games that were in its grasp, one thing is certain about the team: its defensive effort is steady and present in every game.
"What we've shown so far this season is we consistently play hard and don't give in," Mattinson said. "Our defensive effort has been there when we needed it to be every game."
Robert Munoz is an intern for WyoSports. He can be reached at sports@wyosports.net.
