LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming volleyball team continues to sweep through opponents.
The Cowgirls topped Northwestern State in their first match of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship 25-22, 25-16, 25-19 Thursday night. It is their first postseason win since 1989.
It was UW’s 13th sweep of the season and its eighth consecutive win. The Cowgirls hadn’t been on the court for a match since Nov. 23 when they swept San Jose State.
“We scored pretty well, but our defense was pretty porous,” UW coach Chad Callihan said. “But overall, I think that break (between games) hurt us by having so many days off ... I think some of that rust showed.”
Both teams went back-and-forth in the opening set before the Cowgirls gradually pulled away late.
The offenses were efficient and hitting their spots during the first set while the Cowgirls hit at a .379 hitting percentage and the Lady Demons at .243.
Wyoming (22-8) opened the beginning of the second set by taking a quick 7-2 lead. Northwestern State wouldn’t go away, however, and went on a five-point run to trail by one at 14-13.
The Lady Demons’ run was stymied by the Cowgirls, who answered with a five-point run of their own. KC McMahon closed the set almost singlehandedly as she scored three of the final four points for the Cowgirls – all kills.
“We watched a lot of film on them to see where we could score,” said McMahon, who had match-high 17 kills on the night. “Swinging high was big for me and being able to avoid the block was huge.”
Northwestern State (20-13) hung around and continued to try and keep its season alive.
The third set was similar to the first, and both teams couldn’t seem to get a run going to gain momentum or pull away. UW managed to put together just enough offense to win the set, and the match.
Libero Madi Fields tallied a match-high 17 digs and Mackenzie Coates notched 33 assists. Middle blocker Jackie McBride paced both teams with five total blocks.
UW hit at a .357 percent mark for the match compared to Northwestern State’s .209 percent.
“We came out a little slow and we weren’t really able to establish a block and that carried into all sets,” McBride said. “We made up with our energy and we understand postseason is single-elimination, so we really have nothing to lose at this point.”
The Cowgirls will look to carry that same energy into today when they host Weber State in the second round of the NIVC at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the UniWyo Sports Complex.
Weber State topped Boise State in a four-set match Thursday to advance.
“Weber State looked great (Thursday),” Callihan said. “They were crisp defensively and very physical at the net, we’re going to have to be crisper in order to win some of those rallies (today).”
Robert Munoz is an intern for WyoSports. He can be reached at sports@wyosports.net.
