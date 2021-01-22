The University of Wyoming dug themselves too deep a hole during a 60-52 loss at Nevada on Friday night in Reno, Nevada.
The Cowgirls (6-6 overall, 4-5 Mountain West) made just 7 of 18 shots from the floor, committed 11 first-half turnovers, and trailed 32-20 at halftime. Nevada, meanwhile, went 15 for 25 in the first half and led by as much as 14 points during that stretch.
UW started cutting into the deficit during the third quarter, outscoring the Wolf Pack 15-4 early in the second half. The Cowgirls held a 17-11 edge during the third quarter to cut Nevada’s lead to 43-37 heading into the fourth.
Uw cut the lead to 49-46, but Nevada built a cushion with a 6-0 run.
Alba Sanchez Ramos paced the Cowgirls with 15 points on 4 for 8 shooting, including a 6 of 6 mark from the free-throw line. McKinley Bradshaw and Quinn Weidemann both had 10 points, while Dagny Davidsdottir chipped in with nine.
Nevada held a 36-24 rebounding advantage.
The teams meet again at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
