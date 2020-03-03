LAS VEGAS — Sometimes you're the anointed team of destiny, and other times you're the team tasked with putting Cinderella back in its place.
The University of Wyoming, the No. 3 seed in the 2020 Mountain West women's basketball championships and winners of five in a row, now find themselves in the latter category.
The Cowgirls overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to upstart 11th-seeded Utah State, defeating the Aggies 64-59 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament. Utah State became the first No. 11 seed to win a tournament game with its victory over San Diego State on Sunday, but was unable to contain a surging Cowgirls team led by sophomore forward Tereza Vitulova that found its stride in the second half. The Cowgirls scored 10-straight points to open the fourth quarter, and Vitulova scored 15 of her team-high 19 points in the second half.
With its quarterfinal win, Wyoming has now won three games that it trailed at halftime by double-digits. UW plays second-seeded Boise State in the semifinals at 9:30 p.m. tonight. UW lost to Boise State in last season's MW tournament championship, and the teams split a pair of meetings this season.
Utah State carried the momentum from its upset over San Diego State into Monday's matchup against the Cowgirls, shooting a scorching 60% from the field during the first half on the way to a 14-point halftime lead. The Aggies were deadly from deep, shooting 6 of 8 from behind the 3-point line. UW's wounds were largely self-incflicted early, as the Cowgirls committed eight first-half turnovers. Senior forward Taylor Rusk and sophomore guard Quinn Weidemann scored 17 of UW's 25 points in the first half.
UW made its move in the second half, outscoring the Aggies 17-5 in the third quarter, largely on the back of All-Mountain West forward Tereza Vitulova, who scored 10 points in the period. UW carried its surge into the fourth, scoring the first 10 points of the period to take the lead.
UW led by as much as seven late in the fourth, but Utah State refused to go down lightly. Leading by four with less than 30 seconds to play, Weidemann sealed the game for the Cowgirls by calmly making four-straight free throws.
