LARAMIE – McKinley Bradshaw had everything going her way on Thursday night.
The freshman forward scored a career-high 26 points to pace all scorers and grabbed seven rebounds to help the Cowgirls route Mississippi Valley State 95-22.
It was UW’s fourth consecutive win, while its defense continues to stifle opponents.
“What I really saw that I was most pleased with was that everyone that went in played hard,” first-year UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “They did what they were asked to do, they didn’t play to score, and they defended until the end.”
Sophomore Quinn Weidemann got a steal and took it the other way on the opening possession to begin the scoring.
That basket ignited a Cowgirls’ 12-point run, which eventually ended when Mississippi Valley State’s Andria Stitt hit a mid-range jumper to give her squad its first points.
UW went on to score 31 points in the opening period which tied the program’s previous mark for most points scored in a quarter, which previously was in the fourth quarter of an 82-75 victory over then No. 15-ranked University of Colorado in 2016.
MVSU played a lot of zone because of its lack of size, but UW exploited the zone from outside and shot 53.3% from the field.
“We executed and we were just hitting our shots,” Bradshaw said. “Our coaches told us not to settle, and I think that helped us to move the ball and get good shots.”
Wyoming carried its dominance into the second quarter, especially on the defensive side and held MVSU to just three points in the second quarter.
The Devilettes went into the break with only nine points on 3 of 24 shooting.
“We’ve been working a lot on our zone defense and we executed everything we needed to,” freshman Jaeden Vaifanua said. “All of us just played hard tonight and everything worked in our favor.”
The Cowgirls continued to control the momentum for the remainder of the game, never taking a play off.
With 4 minutes, 54 seconds remaining in the contest, Bradshaw pulled up from the top of the arc and found the bottom of the net while getting fouled. She hit the free throw to convert the four-point play and put the finishing touch on the game.
“I thought the shot clock was running down and my teammates were yelling at me to shoot it,” Bradshaw said. “I thought ‘OK, I need to send it off,’ and it was just kind of lucky.”
Luck or not, the Cowgirls had what arguably could be their best game of the season thus far.
UW had 15 steals, 26 assists, 13 made 3-pointers, 40 made field goals and grabbed 54 rebounds – all of which were season highs.
Vaifanua notched her first career double-double with 18 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, which were also career highs.
Sophomore Tommi Olson added two rebounds, four assists and four steals.
UW scored 46 points in the paint and had 57 points off the bench.
The Cowgirls will be back on the court at 1 p.m. Sunday when they host the University of Northern Colorado at Arena-Auditorium.
“Sunday is definitely a big game for us and obviously we want to keep our winning streak going,” Vaifanua said. “We just have to take one game at a time and continue to play as hard as we played today.”
