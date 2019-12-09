ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of Wyoming women's basketball team earned a big early Mountain West victory Saturday with a 73-66 road win at New Mexico.
The Cowgirls (5-3, 2-0 MW) held the Lobos to 13 points below their season average. New Mexico (6-3, 0-2) entered the game with 5,495 in attendance at Dreamstyle Arena-The Pit as the second-highest scoring team in the MW.
"My staff put together a great game plan," UW coach Gerald Mattinson said in a statement. "We talked about it (Friday) night to the players extensively. We talked about what we have to do and becoming more disciplined. I'm not going to say for 40 minutes, but I'll say for 36 minutes, we executed, and we played at the pace we wanted to play. When we can do that, as a staff and as players executing what we want, we have a chance to be pretty good."
Sophomores Karla Erjavec and Tereza Vitulova led the way for Cowgirls.
Erjavec scored a season-high 17 points, gathered in a career-high eight rebounds and dished out a team-best six assists. Erjavec reached double figures for the third time this season and the 16th time in her career.
Vitulova was a force down low, scoring 23 points on 14 field goal attempts while collecting seven rebounds. Vitulova reached 20 points for the second time this season and in her career.
Sophomore Quinn Weidemann was clutch down the stretch for UW, ending the game with a season-high 15 points to go along with tying a career-high four steals. Weidemann reached double-digit scoring for the third time this year and the 10th time in her career. Sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos scored nine points and collected a career-high nine rebounds.
The Cowgirls shot 45.9% (28 of 61) from the field and a season-high 50% (10 of 20) from beyond the 3-point arc. UW added 63.6% (7 of 11) shooting from the free-throw line. The Cowgirls had a season-high 17 assists compared to 11 turnovers against New Mexico's pressure.
The Lobos were led by sophomore Jayla Everett and redshirt senior Aisia Robertson with 14 points each. Everett added six assists and three rebounds, and Robertson had two assists and three rebounds.
New Mexico shot 40.6% (26 of 64) from the field, 29.2% (7 of 24) in 3-pointers and 87.5% (7 of 8) from the free-throw line. The Lobos had 13 assists and nine turnovers.
The Cowgirls return to action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to host Mississippi Valley State at Arena-Auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.