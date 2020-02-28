LARAMIE – Senior night couldn't have gone much better for the University of Wyoming women's basketball team Thursday.
The Cowgirls took an early lead during the first quarter and never trailed again as they routed Fresno State – the top team in the Mountain West – and held the Bulldogs to 20 points below their season average in a 64-55 victory.
"I'm just so proud of our players and of our team," UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. "I can't put it into words."
With 7 minutes, 3 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, Quinn Weidemann sank a 3-pointer to give UW a 7-6 lead. The Cowgirls followed that basket up with a 16-1 scoring run to close out the first period and held all the momentum.
"Just to keep building off what we had from the very beginning of the game helped a ton," UW freshman Jaeden Vaifanua said. "We got the lead and we just kept going from there."
Although Fresno State isn't the greatest shooting team from the 3-point line, they made 13 3s during the last meeting between the two teams on Jan. 18. The Bulldogs didn't make their first shot from beyond the arc until there was 1:46 remaining in the first half.
"We were definitely ready for (their 3-point shooting)," UW senior Taylor Rusk said. "Our scout wasn't executed very well when we were down in Fresno and so we just learned from that. We were forcing them to get to the basket ... we had really good help side and our defense, especially in the first half, was really good."
While UW kept a steady lead for most of the contest, Fresno State continued to put pressure on the Cowgirls and make things interesting. UW seemed to respond to every surge that Fresno had.
"(On Monday) against Nevada, our kids had to defend and respond down the stretch and (Thursday) they backed it up again," Mattinson said. "There were situations where Fresno would go on a run and we would stop them and then we would on a run, and that's huge."
Fresno State gradually chipped at UW's lead through the second and third periods and eventually cut the deficit to only four points when FSU guard Hanna Cavinder converted a 3-point play with just nine minutes remaining in the game. The Cowgirls' bench players responded with some huge shots.
UW freshman McKinley Bradshaw and redshirt junior Selale Kepenc combined to make five-consecutive 3s during the final six minutes of the contest and help close out the game. Kepenc hadn't been shooting the ball well up to that point but remained confident and continued to pull the trigger.
"I was almost there and then my teammates and coaches just kept telling me I was going to make the next one," Kepenc said. "So, I just kept shooting with confidence."
Kepenc paced the Cowgirls with 13 points. Tereza Vituloza netted 12 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Rusk added 10 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Vaifanua scored 12 rebounds and pulled down four boards.
UW had 31 bench points to none for Fresno.
The Cowgirls finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak. They will have a ton of momentum heading into the MW Conference Tournament, which begins Sunday. UW will enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed.
"We were sitting at the fifth seed for almost all season and it just goes that we finished strong and this is when we want to be playing our best basketball," Rusk said.
Added Vaifanua: "When we win and go on a run like this, it gives us so much more confidence to just keep it going and we can see now that we've done this, and that we've been doing so well for the past five games, it can keep going from here."
Robert Munoz is an intern for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.