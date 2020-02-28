LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming football team released its complete 2020 football schedule Thursday and, at first glance, the Cowboys could have a memorable October.
While UW's nonconference games already had firm dates, all Mountain West matchups had yet to be announced for any of the member schools. The Cowboys will not play any Friday night games this season after playing in one in 2019 (Colorado State University). The specific times of each game will be announced closer to kickoff.
The Cowboys will play some of their toughest MW games at home this season, though what might be the two most challenging contests will come in consecutive weeks in October. UW hosts San Diego State on Oct. 17 and, a week later, Air Force comes to town. The Aztecs and Falcons both beat UW last season and finished with 10-3 and 11-2 records, respectively.
The 2020 Border War against archrival CSU will take place on Halloween in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Cowboys have won the past four meetings with the Rams, including last seasons' 17-7 victory at War Memorial Stadium on Senior Night.
UW's six home opponents for 2020 had a combined 62-20 record last season; the Cowboys went undefeated at War Memorial Stadium in 2019.
Boise State, the reigning MW champion, travels to Laramie at the end of the season for a matchup that could decide the Mountain Division. The No. 21-ranked Broncos took down the Cowboys in overtime last season 20-17 in Boise, Idaho.
UW finished the 2019 season with an 8-5 record, capping it off with a 38-17 victory over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl on New Year's Eve. The Cowboys return 14 starters that finished the season atop the depth chart, including running back Xazavian Valladay, who finished the season as the MW's leading rusher (1,265 yards) and quarterback Levi Williams, who threw for 234 yards and accounted for four touchdowns during the bowl win. Quarterback Sean Chambers, who began the 2019 season as the starter but was lost to a season-ending leg injury in late October, also returns.
