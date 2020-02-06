LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming football program has hired Jay Sawvel, formerly the defensive coordinator at both Minnesota and Wake Forest, as its defensive coordinator, head coach Craig Bohl announced in a release Thursday.
Sawvel replaces Jake Dickert, who accepted the defensive coordinator position at Washington State in mid-January.
UW also announced the hiring of Marty English, who previously served as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator from 2009-11, as defensive ends coach, Benny Boyd as cornerbacks coach and the promotion of defensive tackles coach Pete Kaligis to defensive run-game coordinator.
Former special teams, defensive ends coach and defensive run-game coordinator A.J. Cooper and cornerbacks coach John Richardson joined Dickert at Washington State under new head coach Nick Rolovich.
"(Sawvel) comes from the great coaching tree of (former Northern Illinois and Minnesota head coach) Jerry Kill, and has a long relationship with Coach Kill," Bohl said in a prepared statement. "I've admired Jay's work through the years. He's an outstanding recruiter, a great secondary coach and an experienced coordinator."
Sawvel, 48, was Minnesota's defensive coordinator in 2016 and previously served on the program's staff as defensive backs and special teams coach starting in 2011. He was named Wake Forest's defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach in January 2017, but was fired in September 2018. He will also serve as UW's safeties coach.
As Minnesota's defensive coordinator in 2016, the Golden Gophers surrendered just 22.1 points per game, which ranked 21st in college football. Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson hired Sawvel in early 2017, per the Winston-Salem Journal; the Demon Deacons gave up 28.3 points per game in 2017 and 33.5 points per game through four games in 2018 before Sawvel was fired.
Sawvel served as a graduate assistant at Eastern Kentucky and Notre Dame, and also served as an assistant at Ferris State, Southern Illinois and Northern Illinois. He played his college football at Mount Union, and has master's degrees from both Eastern Kentucky and Notre Dame.
"I am honored and excited to be a Cowboy," Sawvel said. "Having an opportunity to work for a championship coach like coach Bohl is something I am really looking forward to. The players here have been great to me as I've gotten a chance to meet them, and I can't wait to start working with them daily."
English most recently served as Northern Colorado's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2018-19, and was Colorado State's defensive coordinator for five seasons prior to retiring in 2017, per the Fort Collins Coloradoan. Northern Colorado surrendered 37.75 points per game and 35.3 points per game in 2018 and 2019, respectively. English was the CSU's co-defensive coordinator from 2012-14 and defensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017.
English was UW's defensive coordinator, linebackers and special teams coach from 2009-11. He served as UW's linebackers coach from 2003-08. The Cowboys surrendered 27.3, 30.3 and 27.8 points per game with English as defensive coordinator.
English will also focus on recruiting in Colorado, an area Bohl said English excels at. English recruited former UW stars John Fletcher, Brian Hendricks, Dusty Hoffschneider, Gabe Knapton, Mike Purcell, Mitch Unrein and Eddie Yarbrough out of Colorado.
"I'm really excited to come back to Wyoming and work with Coach Bohl and the rest of the coaching staff," English said. "I'm also looking forward to working with a bunch of tough, hardworking kids with great attitudes," said English. "My family and I are very grateful to be back in Wyoming."
Boyd was Eastern Illinois' cornerbacks and special teams coach in 2019. He previously coached at Central Washington (special teams and cornerbacks), Aurora University (defensive coordinator and special teams), Luther College (associate head coach and defensive coordinator) and North Dakota (special teams and defensive backs).
Eastern Illinois boasted one of the better defenses in the FCS last season, ranking 30th in yards per game allowed and 40th in both passing defense and turnovers gained.
"This is a tremendous opportunity, and I am humbled to join a program the caliber of the University of Wyoming," Boyd said. "To be able to work with coach Bohl and this coaching staff and to uphold the high standards that have been set here at Wyoming is a daunting task, but is one I am extremely excited about."
Kaligis will continue coaching the defensive tackles and will be tasked with maintaining a UW run defense that was among the nation's best in 2019. The Cowboys allowed just 107.1 rushing yards per game, which ranked 11th nationally. Dickert was UW's defensive coordinator for the 2019 season. Kaligis has been with the UW football program since 2009 in various roles on both sides of the ball, including offensive line coach, running backs coach, offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.
"I have always considered it an honor and privilege to work with the young men I coach," Kaligis said. "I am really looking forward to working with the staff that will be in the room next week. I am excited to work with these guys and get ready for both spring ball and the upcoming season."
Dickert was named UW's defensive coordinator last offseason, when Scottie Hazelton took the same job at Kansas State after leading the Cowboys' defense from 2017-18.
UW boasted one of the top overall defenses in college football under Dickert, who was the team's safeties coach from 2017-18. The Cowboys surrendered just 17.8 points per game in 2019, which ranked 11th out of 130 teams in college football and second in the Mountain West behind San Diego State. Under Dickert, UW's defense surrendered more than four points per game fewer than it did in 2018.
Dickert also started 2019 as the team's linebackers coach, but moved back to coaching the safeties following the dismissal of coach Willie Mack Garza.
Dickert worked under Bohl at North Dakota State from 2008-10 and at Wyoming from 2017-19.
Cooper, who played for North Dakota State, worked in various capacities at his alma mater from 2006-13 and joined Bohl's staff when he became UW's head coach following the 2013 season. Richardson also played at NDSU and served on Bohl's Bison staff from 2011-13 before joining him in Laramie.
While UW had its share of struggles against the pass (105th overall) and gave up 363.8 total yards per game (43rd), the Cowboys clamped down in the red zone, where opponents came away with points just 69% of the time, which ranked sixth nationally.
