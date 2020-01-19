The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team fell behind early and couldn’t catch up with the hot-shooting from Fresno State during an 89-59 road loss Saturday in Fresno, California.
“(Fresno State) came out from minute one and just took it to us,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “It’s disappointing. It’s been a long time since I’ve been disappointed. They came out from the start like it was a big game. They had something to prove, and they came out and did it.
“We did not answer the bell. Definitely in the first quarter we didn’t, and later it was too hard to make up.”
Freshman Jaeden Vaifanua was 6 of 11 from the field to lead the Cowgirls (8-9 overall, 4-4 Mountain West) with 14 points, and added a team-high seven rebounds. It’s her fourth game this season and second in a row reaching double-figures in scoring.
Classmate McKinley Bradshaw scored 12 points to reach double-digit scoring for the fourth time this season and second game in a row. She also grabbed three rebounds.
Cowgirls sophomore Quinn Weidemann scored 11 points on 4 of 8 shooting, including 3 of 6 shooting from 3-point range. It’s the 11th time this season she has made multiple 3-pointers. She has also reached double-figure scoring seven times this season and 14 times in her career.
Senior forward Taylor Rusk scored 10 points and had six rebounds. She is now six points away from 1,000 career points and five assists shy of 300. She would be just the fifth Cowgirl to reach both those milestones. It’s the seventh time this year and 45th time in her career she has reached double-figure scoring.
The Cowgirls shot 34.4% (21 of 61) from the field, 32.0% (8 of 25) from beyond the 3-point arc and 81.8% (9 of 11) from the free-throw line. UW had 15 assists and 10 turnovers.
Hanna Cavinder had 20 points and six assists for Mountain West-leading Fresno State (14-4, 7-0), while Haley Cavinder had 19 points and four rebounds. Maddi Utti had a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds.
The Bulldogs had two separate 9-0 runs for an early 20-5 lead, and added a 7-0 run to help build a 30-11 lead after the first quarter. Fresno State later took a 50-27 lead into the halftime break.
Fresno State shot 47.1% (32 of 68) from the field, 44.8% (13 of 29) from 3-point range and 80.0% (12 of 15) from the free-throw line. The Bulldogs had 24 assist and six turnovers.
The Cowgirls will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when they host San Diego State at Arena-Auditorium.
