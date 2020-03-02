FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jarred Hyder and Niven Hart scored 11 points each and Fresno State beat Wyoming 63-55 on Saturday night in a regular-season finale.
Nate Grimes had nine points and 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-18, 7-11 Mountain West Conference), who outrebounded the Cowboys 40-30. New Williams scored 10 points.
Trevon Taylor scored 19 points and Jake Hendricks added 13 and six rebounds for Wyoming (7-23, 2-16). A.J. Banks had six rebounds.
Hunter Maldonado, whose 17 points per game heading into the matchup led the Cowboys, had eight points on 3-of-10 shooting.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. Fresno State defeated Wyoming 65-50 on Jan. 18.
