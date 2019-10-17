LARAMIE – Logan Harris has not played a football game since suffering a concussion during a blindside hit he took in the University of Wyoming’s loss at Tulsa on Sept. 21.
The hit forced the junior right guard from Torrington to be taken off the field in an ambulance. He was released from the hospital in time to join the Cowboys on their flight back to Laramie.
Harris spent his first week after the hit rating his symptoms on scale of 1-6 on a sheet given to him by UW’s medical staff and sitting in a darkened room.
“That drove me nuts,” Harris said. “I’m a very active person, so that first week was brutal.”
Harris wasn’t actually in the concussion protocol until the total of his symptom ratings dropped below 12. He could return to activity once he was officially in the protocol. His activity has included a lot of running and seeing how his head would react to increased activity.
UW has players do a baseline exam every offseason, they can’t be cleared to play until they pass the baseline exam and their symptom ratings drop below five points.
“The lower your number, the more active you can get,” Harris said.
Harris was listed as the starter on the Cowboys’ depth chart entering their 26-22 loss at San Diego State. He did not play against the Aztecs.
The 6-foot-3, 304-pounder is listed as the starter again this week, and Cowboys coach Craig Bohl said Monday he is hopeful Harris will start when the Cowboys (4-2 overall, 1-1 Mountain West) host New Mexico (2-4, 0-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“The protocol sucks,” Harris said. “It makes you never want to have another concussion again.”
Redshirt freshman Blayne Baker of Sheridan is listed as Harris’ backup. He has played in the Cowboys’ past two games. Sophomore Patrick Arnold started in place of Harris at San Diego State, but he is listed as the starter at left guard this week. Starting left guard Eric Abojei suffered a left knee injury at San Diego and is expected to miss “several weeks,” according to Bohl.
INJURY UPDATE
When Wyoming takes the field against New Mexico this weekend, the Cowboys’ depth chart at running back could be quite Cowboy State-centric.
Bohl said Tuesday that running back Titus Swen, most recently listed as No. 2 on the depth chart, will miss “an extended period of time” due to an MCL injury. Bohl said that Brett Brenton, of Casper, and Jeff Burroughs, of Yoder, would likely move up on the depth chart in Swen’s place.
“It’ll be several weeks,” Bohl said.
Swen is second on the team in rushing behind quarterback Sean Chambers with 337 yards. Xazavian Valladay (298 yards, three touchdowns) remains atop the depth chart. Brenton has 91 rushing yards on the year while Burroughs has yet to log a carry.
Bohl also said that he hoped offensive lineman Logan Harris (concussion) would be cleared for full-contact on Wednesday.
Offensive lineman Alonzo Velazquez did not practice Tuesday and said he hoped he could, “get out here pretty soon,” but said it was starting to look “a little bit more doubtful than promising.”
