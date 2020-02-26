LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jalen Harris had 23 points as Nevada edged past Wyoming 73-68 on Tuesday night.
Jazz Johnson had 13 points for Nevada (19-10, 12-5 Mountain West Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Lindsey Drew added seven rebounds. Robby Robinson had eight rebounds.
Jake Hendricks tied a career high with 27 points for the Cowboys (7-22, 2-15). Hunter Maldonado added 14 points. Trevon Taylor had 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Wolf Pack improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. Nevada defeated Wyoming 68-67 on Jan. 14. Nevada finishes out the regular season against San Diego State at home on Saturday. Wyoming finishes out the regular season against Fresno State on the road on Saturday.___
