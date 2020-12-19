LARAMIE – It’s that time of the year when boys and girls around the world eagerly wait to see whether it’s presents that lay under the Christmas tree or a few hefty lumps of coal.
As the holiday season starts (or for some, it’s been well underway for a while now), December is often a time of reflection. It’s a time when, under usual circumstances, families come together and celebrate the past while looking eagerly toward the future.
Given everything 2020 had up its sleeve, methinks it will be a lot more of “looking toward the future” for those of us who are able to see family and friends. And for those of us who aren’t? Well, we can still look back on the year that was, too.
The University of Wyoming football team did not meet its own lofty expectations in 2020. Dreams of a Mountain West title ended with a 2-4 record, an underwhelming offense and a string of brutally close losses that were a punch to the gut for Cowboys coaches, players and fans alike.
It was not all bad, however. There were plenty of reasons for celebration and hope, even if the results on the field didn’t always go according to plan. This holiday season, WyoSports will look at 2020 UW’s naughty and nice lists and write down a few resolutions for 2021.
THE NAUGHTY
The passing game: It’s kind of low-hanging fruit at this point, but anyone who watched the Cowboys throughout the season knows the passing offense left a lot to be desired. Let’s start with the numbers: a completion percentage of 46.3 among all quarterbacks combined, a single touchdown pass over six games and the sixth-lowest ranked team passing efficiency in college football. That spilled over into other offensive categories, namely third-down conversion rate and red zone offense.
The Cowboys converted just 30.3% of its third-down tries and scored 12 touchdowns in 26 red zone trips. As UW coach Craig Bohl has said on countless occasions, those numbers simply will not cut it. When you’re consistently in third-and-long situations, it’s hard to convert anything at a high clip. Much of that pressure comes from the lack of an efficient passing game.
UW doesn’t need to throw 40 times per game like an air raid offense. It does, however, need to complete closer to 60% of its passes to keep defenses from selling out to stop the run.
Yes, much of this can be pinned on starter Sean Chambers breaking his leg on the third play of the season. But Levi Williams proved himself more than capable in the 2019 Arizona Bowl and showed glimpses of what made UW fans so excited in the offseason. The consistency in its passers the key to the Pokes taking the next step in their quest to win the MW.
Isaiah Neyor, anyone? The redshirt freshman wide receiver isn’t on here because he was bad. It’s quite the opposite, actually. Neyor only caught eight passes this season but made each grab count, averaging an astonishing 31 yards per catch en route to honorable mention All-MW honors.
Because he caught so few passes, Neyor was not eligible for this next statistic, but had he maintained his average and caught 12 total passes, he would have led the nation in yards per reception by nearly five yards. His talent was evident on the first reception of his career, a 45-yard leaping grab in the middle of the field that required every part of his lanky 6-foot-3 frame.
The reason Neyor is on the naughty list is because he was underutilized. Why didn’t he get more targets per game? With size, he has the length to make the spectacular catch in addition to the speed needed to break off chunk plays, as was seen on his 58-yard run against New Mexico.
You have to get the ball in your best players’ hands. And it was clear Neyor was the most explosive option for the Cowboys’ offense and could have helped those aforementioned passing numbers improve drastically. Neyor had nine total touches this season and averaged 34 yards per touch. That’s a guy who needed the ball in his hands as frequently as possible.
Predictability on offense: The Cowboys want to run the ball. That is not a mystery. And it should be an emphasis. Power football is deflating for opponents. But there comes a point when defenses know when to load the box, and that’s a problem. It puts your quarterback in almost unwinnable situations on third-down.
Wyoming ran the ball 64.9% of the time per TeamRankings, the seventh-highest mark in the country. A more telling stat is this: of 176 total first down plays, Wyoming ran the ball 131 times (74.4%) per CFBStats. On second-down, that number was 68%. Those are staggering numbers that give the defense too much of an indicator of what is coming. The aforementioned numbers are a reason why UW converted such a low third-down percentage: the Cowboys had to throw 48.3% of the time on third-down.
UW averaged 10.5 points per game in the first half, which ranked 106th nationally. In the second half, that number jumped to 15.5, which was 40th. There are a few reasons for that, but one is because the Cowboys had to play catch up on a few occasions, namely at Nevada and Colorado State. The passing game took off when forced to, but the problem was predictable play calling early in the game put the offense into unenviable positions where players were behind the 8-ball. If the play calling was more balanced from the start, there’s a pretty high chance that the offensive output in the first half rises drastically.
THE NICE
Chad Muma and John Hoyland: You really can’t say enough about these two. Muma, the junior linebacker from Colorado, had the difficult task of replacing All-American Logan Wilson. He did his job as well as possible, racking up 11.8 tackles per game, good for No. 6 in all of college football. He was a force each and every place first-year defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel deployed him. When asked to drop in coverage, he excelled. When asked to rush the passer, he thrived, as was on display at UNLV when he notched three sacks. Muma is already a star, having earned first team All-MW honors in 2020. The sky is truly the limit for him.
Then there’s Hoyland, the freshman walk-on who Bohl admits he knew nothing about before he had to throw him into action against Nevada due to a groin injury to projected starter Luke Glassock. All Hoyland did was make 13 of 14 kicks and all 16 of his PATs, earning second team all-conference honors in the process. A dependable kicker is a dangerous weapon to have, and Hoyland looks like he’s going to be just that for the next few years in Laramie.
“I can tell you this, we have a placekicker,” Bohl said. “He had a red shoe, and that’s about all I know. And next thing you know, 21 days later, hell, I’m excited if he can kick and extra point in our first game. He did great this year.”
The running game: Was the play calling too predictable toward the run in 2020? Absolutely. But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t effective. UW averaged 219.5 rushing yards per game, which was 17th nationally. Xazavian Valladay led the MW in rushing for the second year in a row despite essentially missing 1.5 games (110 yards per game), and Trey Smith wasn’t far behind with 81.3 yards per game. The duo combined for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.
If you add in Williams’ prowess as a runner (six rushing touchdowns), UW scored 15 rushing touchdowns in six games, which is an average of 2.5. That’s a solid number, particularly when the defense is anticipating and even selling out on the run.
A ton of credit goes to Valladay and Smith personally as well. Those guys fought and battled the best they could, often putting the team on their shoulders to keep things competitive when other aspects of the offense weren’t necessarily clicking. Neither one complained about the other getting too many carries, either. It was truly a team effort in UW’s backfield, and it’s one that could be back and potentially better in 2021 (Valladay, a redshirt junior, and Smith, a grad transfer, both opting to return would be about as good a holiday present possible for Pokes fans).
Defensive growth: If you saw the season opener in Reno, you probably weren’t thrilled with the way the defense looked after surrendering 420 passing yards and four touchdown passes to Nevada’s Carson Strong. There were going to be growing pains with a new coordinator in Sawvel, the loss of several key pieces like Wilson, Cassh Maluia and Alijah Halliburton and the opt outs of starters Solomon Byrd, Rome Weber and Mario Mora.
After the opener, UW’s defense was pretty solid overall. The Cowboys surrendered 21 points per game, which was tied for 25th nationally. As always, the rushing defense was solid (125.3 yards per game allowed, 22nd). Most impressive, however, was the passing defense, which got its act together following the loss to the Wolf Pack, allowing just 202.7 yards per game (31st nationally). You can’t actually take out that season opening effort, but for the sake of argument: Over the final five games of the year, UW surrendered 159.2 passing yards per game. That would rank second in all of college football.
The future is bright for the Cowboys on defense, who mixed and matched on the defensive front for much of the season and will bring back a ton of veterans on all three levels in 2021.
Being able to play at all: When the MW football season was called off in late August, there was a feeling of despair. When it was revived a month later, there was a feeling of hope, but also one of doubt: Would anyone really make it through all eight games? How many positive tests would shut down programs throughout the year? Was it even worth it?
The answer to the last question is a resounding yes. The Cowboys did all they could to put themselves in position to play every week, and there’s something to be said for that. UW’s two cancellations were due to COVID-19 issues in the Air Force and Utah State programs. Even if they were going to be short a few players, the Cowboys were ready to play every single week. And that’s something Bohl takes a lot of pride in.
Maybe the wins weren’t ultimately there at the end of 2020, but the Pokes worked hard to ensure carelessness, selfishness or recklessness get in the way of their being able to play games. The players policed themselves as best they could and were held accountable. Not every college football program in America can make that claim.
“I told our players before each game that we are going to be facing two opponents each week. One would be our opponents who was going to be on the schedule, and we were going to face COVID.” Bohl said. “I think it’s important that we recognize that we were provided a game plan and our coaches, our support staff and our medical staff, and particularly our players bought into that protocol.”
RESOLUTIONS
Part of what’s so great about the calendar turning from December to January is the promise of something better, of accomplishing that which has perhaps alluded you before. It’s a fresh start, a clean slate. And, particularly after the 2020 we all had, I think we all need something new.
Here are a few New Year’s resolutions for UW:
-- Consistency on offense, particularly in the passing game: Wyoming doesn’t have to throw for 300 yards per game, but it has to be efficient when it does throw. A healthy Sean Chambers might make all the difference next season.
-- Cut down costly penalties: UW ranked was among the least-penalized teams (five per game, tied for 24th nationally). When the penalties happened, however, they came in bunches and at seemingly crucial moments: 12 at Nevada, seven against Hawaii, six at Colorado State, five at New Mexico, etc. Those numbers need to be cleaned up, particularly in those close games that ended up losses.
-- Win the close games: It seems pretty obvious, but as was the case toward the end of 2019, UW did not win the close games in 2020. Both wins were by margins of 31 points. The losses were by a combined 22 points, an average of just 5.5 per game. If there’s one thing about the Cowboys, it’s that they aren’t going to get blown out. But to take the next step as a program, they’re going to have to make plays late and end up on the correct end of the box scores.
-- Remain vigilant and let the pieces fall into place: While the 2020 season is over, the current global pandemic unfortunately is not. As well as they did during the season to avoid huge COVID hits, the Cowboys need to stay on their toes during the offseason. The months leading into spring ball are nearly as important as spring practice itself. Players need to be available, working hard toward remedying the disappointing season. If they’re able to train like they want to, there’s no reason to think this program won’t bounce back in 2021. There’s a reason UW was bowl eligible four consecutive years prior to this shortened season: the coaches know what they are doing. Is there room for adjustments? Of course. But Bohl still has this ship sailing in the right direction, and there’s no reason to think that next season won’t be kind to the Pokes.
That’s about it (as if nearly 2,500 words wasn’t enough) as far as wrapping up the 2020 UW football season is concerned. There will be football stories in the coming weeks and months, to be sure, but now is a time for reflection on what was and looking forward to what is possible. I know I’m looking forward to whatever 2021 has in store. My fingers are crossed that it’s better than this year was overall.
Happy holidays to all, no matter what you are celebrating this season. It’s a time to be joyous, to take a breather from life’s hardships and, perhaps most importantly, get yourself ready for what’s around the corner. We’re all in this thing together. Let’s make 2021 a good one.
Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.
