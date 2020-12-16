LARAMIE – While it’s generally Jan. 1 that marks the changing of a calendar year, University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl has decided the Cowboys are starting 18 days early.
The 2021 season starts now.
The Cowboys (2-4) entered the season as one of the preseason picks to win the Mountain West started the season with a heartbreaking overtime loss at Nevada and limped to the end from there, finishing under .500 for the first time since 2015. The 2020 season snapped a four-year run of bowl eligibility by the Cowboys.
This season came with challenges unlike any season Bohl has been a part of during his nearly 40 years as a college football coach. The COVID-19 pandemic sent players home from what should have been spring practice for the remainder of the semester. Players returned to campus in June, practicing for a season they were unsure would happen at all.
The season was canceled Aug. 24 before being brought back exactly one month later. Even though an eight-game schedule was announced for all MW teams, there were still challenges to be met: testing three times per week, subsequent contact tracing and players being held out from practice for weeks at a time.
There was also the matter of having games canceled due to the pandemic, which happened to UW in consecutive weeks due to cases in the Air Force and Utah State programs.
So when Bohl says he is ready to turn the page on 2020, believe him. He’s already penciled in May 8, 2021 as the date for the team’s spring game.
“2021 has started,” Bohl said. “I know that all of us are on a calendar of 2020, and we’re dealing with challenges that are out there and we still have more challenges. But the outlook looks bright, and I can tell you that 2021 is here.”
The Cowboys ran the gamut of emotions starting from the third play of the season, when redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean Chambers broke his left leg trying to pick up a first down. Williams – who shined in the Arizona Bowl to end the 2019 season – stepped in and saw mixed results, completing just 49.6% of his throws with a single touchdown pass.
It was the third consecutive season UW quarterbacks combined to complete less than 50% of their passes. The Cowboys also were near the bottom of the pack nationally in third-down conversions and red zone offense: UW converted just 30.3% of third-down attempts and scored 12 touchdowns on 26 red zone trips, with none of them being passing touchdowns.
“What we certainly have to improve on is our passing game. There were sometimes we had some signs of life, and particularly in some play-action things and getting the ball downfield. But we were off the mark way, way, way too much,” Bohl said. “I think sometimes statistics can be misleading, but they are a window of where you’re at with certain elements of your game. And so our passing game was significantly off, (and) our red zone offense, to say it was horrendous, might be a generous statement.”
Bohl was also asked whether there were any impending staffing changes on the horizon.
“There’s the football season, there’s the spring season (and) recruiting, and then there’s hiring season,” Bohl said. “I always evaluate every member of our coaching staff, but it’s going to be a give us an opportunity to do a much deeper evaluation (this year). So that’s where I’m going to leave it at … I’ll have significant conversations with each assistant coach, we’ll have a game plan on what we have to do in those different position groups.”
During Monday’s media availability, Bohl mentioned that this was the hardest season he’s ever coached through, and not just because of the results on the field. Bohl referred to his program as ”developmental,” one that depends deeply on in-person relationships. That was not possible nearly as much this season due to COVID-19 protocols.
“Team cohesiveness and chemistry and culture has been our secret,” Bohl said. “I can’t even talk to our d--n guys on a d--n pregame meal because we’re worried about COVID, our guys are 15 feet apart … That’s why I’m just saying, it’s worth putting a stake in the ground on 2021.”
Bohl did not want to use the pandemic as an excuse for his team’s less-than-stellar performance this season; it impacted everyone in college football. But he was more than aware of the challenges the Cowboys were faced with, and he’s fully cognizant that UW did not meet its own lofty expectations.
“Do I think we underachieved as a football program this year? Yes. Yes, the answer is yes,” Bohl said. “And I want to say this, I’m responsible for that.”
SEVEN EARN ALL-MW
Redshirt junior running back Xazavian Valladay, redshirt junior center Keegan Cryder were named first team All-MW Tuesday, as voted on by the league’s media members.
Freshman kicker John Hoyland received second team honors, while senior guard Logan Harris, redshirt freshman receiver Isaiah Neyor and senior safety Esaias Gandy received honorable mention honors.
Despite missing nearly 1.5 games due to injury, Valladay finished as the MW’s rushing champion for the second-straight season, finishing the year with 550 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the truncated season. Cryder, who earned second team honors last season, was the leader of a unit that helped pave the way for one of the most prolific rushing attacks in the nation, averaging 219.5 yards per game on the ground (17th nationally).
Muma – who had the unenviable task of replacing All-American and current Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, thrived up the middle for UW – finished sixth nationally with 11.8 tackles per game (71 total). He racked up three sacks as well, all coming in a dominant performance at UNLV.
Hoyland didn’t have particularly high expectations as a walk-on freshman, but he thrived when given the chance to play due to a groin injury to Luke Glassock. Hoyland finished 13 of 14 on field goal tries and a perfect 16 of 16 on PATs. Hoyland also led the nation in field goals per game (2.17) and had a long of 42 yards.
Harris missed time following a bout with mononucleosis but was one of the anchors up the middle for the Cowboys. Gandy, in his first year as a full-time starter, finished second on the team in tackles behind Muma with 45. Neyor only caught eight passes during the season but made the most of each reception, averaging a whopping 31 yards per grab. He finished second on the team behind redshirt senior Ayden Eberhardt with 248 receiving yards.
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong was named the MW offensive player of the year while San Jose State defensive lineman Cade Hall earned defensive player of the year honors. Boise State’s Avery Williams was named special teams player of the year for the second consecutive season, and San Jose State’s Brent Brennan was named coach of the year.
BOHL ADDRESSES THREATS TO PLAYERS
Williams burst onto the scene in UW’s Arizona Bowl win over Georgia State last December, accounting for four total touchdowns in a 38-17 blowout. He was competed in a widely publicized quarterback competition with Chambers, a competition Chambers ultimately won during fall camp.
In some way, the expectations placed on Williams were unfairly high because of his postseason performance.
“Levi came off the bench against Georgia State and played all of a sudden, and I thought there were good things. Does that (mean) Levi has arrived?,” Bohl said. “There was reason why Sean Chambers was our starting quarterback, he was injured on the third play the first game. Levi is going to grow through this.”
For a number of reasons, Bohl said the playbook shrunk significantly when Chambers was lost for the season. Not just in terms Williams having significantly less experience than Chambers, but it also changed the rationale behind the best way to utilize Williams. At one point, Williams was the only available quarterback following the quarantines of freshmen Gavin Beerup and Hank Gibbs. His backup was wide receiver Ryan Marquez for the Hawaii game.
“You lost your team captain (Chambers) No. 1. Then you’ve got one quarterback that has some playing experience, and the other guys are quarantined for 21 days. So now you’re looking at some guys, the hell, they don’t even know how to take a snap,” Bohl said. “… And now you’re looking at say what kind of things can you do? And so this year, there are so many things that are going to grind us out and make it make us better and some of those opportunities that Levi had, were forced to do, is going to make him better.”
On Monday, Williams posted on social media that he had received death threats and harmful messages during the course of a season.
“Thank you to all Wyoming fans for supporting us through this season. COVID and injuries made this my hardest season yet. I would also like to say thank you to my enemies, every death note and every piece of hate mail has lit a fire that will burn this offseason.”
Bohl took significant exception to people sending threats to college students.
“If you want to come after somebody, you come after me. I just, I’m so discouraged. That is so disappointing. I know we have a great number of fans out there. But sometimes these guys forget that this is a college game,” Bohl said. “We got to be better than (what we were this season). Our fans deserve better than that. Our program deserves better than that. But now I can tell you this, what our players don’t deserve is some of that (expletive) who makes those kind of comments about Levi Williams. I can tell you what, it’s damn glad I didn’t … know where (that) tweet (came from), because I’d go knocking on that guy’s door and whip his butt right now.”
COMEBACKS AND OPT-OUTS
The NCAA ruled before the season began that every college football player would not lose a year of eligibility this season, including seniors. That means players like graduate transfer running back Trey Smith, redshirt senior defensive end Garrett Crall and others could return to the Cowboys in 2021.
“Those are challenging decisions, because these guys have a passion for playing college football but also, you know, they have a life that they’re going to move on to, too. They have a career to get started in,” Bohl said. “But a good portion of these guys have a desire to come back for another year.”
UW also had several players opt out of the season, including starting defensive linemen Mario Mora and Solomon Byrd, starting safety Rome Weber and running back Titus Swen, who was in COVID protocol at one point. Bohl said he has not had any conversations with players who opted out since they made their decisions.
“We have one guy that opted out … he already had COVID, and then he opted out. Now you tell me, what the hell does that mean? He had COVID and then he opts out because he had COVID already,” Bohl said. “I have to be guarded about what I say, but we’re going to move forward. By god I can just tell you this, we’re going to move forward with a bunch of guys in that locker room that want to put their hand in the dirt, and they want to understand where the bar’s at and get better, because this season was unacceptable.”
SMITH ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL
Freshman defensive end Cameron Smith has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. Smith, who was indefinitely suspended from the football team last week, was cited for domestic assault last Monday, per Albany County Court records. The Casper Star-Tribune first reported the news.
Per the citation, the incident occurred at White Hall, a dormitory on UW’s campus. The citation said that Smith, “pushed his girlfriend on the bed several times, (and) also held her when she wanted to leave.” It is Smith’s first offense, according to court records.
Per Wyoming state statute, Smith could face up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to $750 if found guilty. He will appear in court Dec. 22, per the citation.
Smith, a Colorado native, had two sacks this season.
