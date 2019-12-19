LARAMIE – 'Tis the season for multitasking in college football.
As college football coaches across the country prepare for the early signing period to start Wednesday, the coaches of 78 teams also are preparing for bowl season. The first bowl game kicks off Friday afternoon with the Bahamas Bowl, and the season runs through the middle of January with the College Football Playoff national championship game.
University of Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl admits it's a hectic time of year, as he balances trying to sign the next group of Cowboys while also preparing for a Dec. 31 matchup with Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl.
All things considered, though, it's a good spot to be in.
"Football coaches, when they're really good, are not good multitaskers," Bohl said Monday during a news conference. "You're challenged by that."
Bohl said he expects UW to sign somewhere between 17 and 20 players Wednesday. The Cowboys also are back on the practice field to prepare for the Panthers. UW will practice through Dec. 23, when players will be allowed to go home for the holidays. The team will reconvene Dec. 27 for practice in Tucson.
"You're canvasing the country, landing back in town and then walking on the practice field. But this is where we want to be," Bohl said. "Our mentality was win the game and work like heck in recruiting to make sure we springboard off this successful year."
Compared to the feeling a year ago when UW was not invited to a bowl game despite a 6-6 record, the vibe around the 2019 Cowboys is, unsurprisingly, significantly more positive. Extra practices are not a negative.
"Whether that's based on what happened to us last year, (or) just the fact that this team, I think, really enjoys each other and wants to cap it off the best we possibly can," offensive coordinator Brent Vigen said. "I do think the fact we have a month between games and really, for the most part, as far as practice, those guys almost had two weeks off. I think that's kind of reinvigorated them, as well."
Bowl season itself also is a delicate balance: Each and every Cowboys player wants to defeat Georgia State and end the season on a high note. On the other side of the coin, part of having extra practices is also getting younger players repetitions and figuring out how they fit into the long-term plan.
Vigen said that, offensively, the game plan likely won't differ much from what the team has done this season. But there is a chance that players from certain positional groups, specifically wide receiver, could see more repetitions in the weeks leading up to the bowl game. Vigen mentioned freshmen Alex Brown and Isaiah Neyor as potential candidates who have shown positives on the scout team.
"From a personnel perspective, you do get a chance to look at some guys that you haven't seen a whole lot. For us on offense, that receiver position is big there," Vigen said. "We lose three guys in that mix, we played three freshmen that are going to redshirt, but they've been on that scout end quite a bit. So seeing those guys, that's pretty big for us."
Bohl said as far as the quarterback position is concerned, redshirt sophomore Tyler Vander Waal and freshman Levi Williams are receiving equal reps in practice. A determination on the starter might not be made until game time, however, according to Bohl.
Being in constant competition isn't for everyone. But for Vander Waal, it's nothing he hasn't seen before. Vander Waal has won a quarterback competition, lost a quarterback competition and been thrown back into a starting lineup.
"Everything's coming full circle," Vander Waal said. "So, I think it definitely helps knowing that I've been in this position before, and I think it would be different if I hadn't. I would probably be more on an emotional roller coaster if I hadn't been here before."
JAVAREE JACKSON SUSPENDED
Junior defensive lineman Javaree Jackson is suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules, Bohl said. Bohl would not elaborate on specifics, but confirmed Jackson would not play in the Arizona Bowl.
ROTHE GETS GOOD NEWS
It's been quite an exciting few weeks for senior kicker Cooper Rothe.
Rothe, who graduated last Saturday, became UW's all-time leading scorer with a kick against Colorado State. In commemoration, the UW equipment team saved the record-breaking ball and customized part of it. On it is an actual picture of Rothe's kick vs. the Rams; on the other side is the date of the game, the record Rothe broke and his point total that broke the record (325).
Rothe was surprised by the gift.
"It's something I wasn't expecting, to be the actual ball," Rothe said. "It's probably something that I'll hang up or put in a case and put in my office or wherever I'm at, for sure, so everyone can see it, or I can see it remind myself of good times. So, it's pretty cool."
Rothe also was invited to the East-West Shrine Game last week, the famed college all-star game for players with NFL dreams, and has accepted the invitation.
"It's kind of just an answered prayer," Rothe said. "You know, I didn't really know what I was going to do after the bowl game, like training-wise and things like that. ... It's kind of just put me out more in the process."
WILSON'S LATEST HONOR
Another day, another honor for UW redshirt senior linebacker Logan Wilson.
Wilson, who was a finalist for the Butkus Award and was named a second team All-American by USA Today, was selected as a third team All-American by The Associated Press on Monday. The AP All-America team is one of five that comprises the consensus All-America team. Wilson, who has 98 tackles this season and was a first team All-Mountain West selection, remained humble as ever in discussing his busy award season.
"It's humbling, you know, to just kind of see that my hard work is paying off. Like I've told the other guys, to me, it's more like a team award, in my opinion. Because I can't do my job to the best of my ability without the other linebackers doing their job, without the D-line doing their job, and the DBs doing their job," Wilson said. "Yeah, my name is on that list. But I would not be in that position without our guys doing the job collectively as a unit.
HEISMAN CONNECTION
When LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy Saturday, Bohl felt a twinge of pride. Burrow, who threw 48 touchdowns and six interceptions this season for the No. 1-ranked Tigers, grew up with Bohl's son, Aaron. Joe Burrow's father, Jimmy, worked on the defensive staff at Nebraska with Bohl, and served as Bohl's first defensive coordinator at North Dakota State. Bohl also coached Jimmy Burrow's other sons with the Huskers.
To see the younger Burrow grow into the best player in college football is still a little mind-boggling for UW's head coach. LSU will play Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal Dec. 28.
"Jimmy was the first defensive coordinator I hired at NDSU, and I can remember little Joe running around on the grass practice fields with my son, Aaron, and it just seemed like yesterday," Bohl said. "We did track his recruiting process. Jimmy would call us up and say, 'Can you look at my son's tape?' And (Vigen) and I looked and said, 'He's pretty good. We're probably not going to be in a position to recruit him.' ... Hats off to the Burrow family, and he certainly got his athleticism from his mom."
