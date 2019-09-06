LARAMIE – Bryan London II is used to change.
Since the Texas State senior middle linebacker has been on campus, he has had three head coaches, four defensive coordinators and five position coaches.
But that hasn't prevented London from being productive. He enters today's game with the University of Wyoming as the active leader in career tackles among Football Bowl Subdivision players with 345.
"There has been constant change, and I've tried to keep an open mind about it," London said. "I've tried to learn things from all the different coaches I've had. While a lot of the coaches' philosophies are the same, everyone has different things they can bring from their experiences. I think that's made me a more well-rounded player."
London said being the top tackler in the FBS is cool, but it's something he doesn't think much about.
"I know about (it), but my main focus is to put my team in the best position to win games," he said.
First-year Texas State coach Jake Spavital said London is the "backbone" of a defense that returns 10 starters from last season. London has the attention of UW coaches this week.
"(Texas State) does a lot of things to make sure he is free," sixth-year UW coach Craig Bohl said. "He has good instincts, and is a good tackler. He understands their scheme, he is experienced, and he does it with a high skill level. When he gets his opportunities, he delivers."
"We need to run the football, and that means getting some people up onto him. We also need to throw the ball better and put all of their linebackers in a run-pass conflict."
UW rushed for 297 yards and three touchdowns in its 37-31 victory over Missouri last Saturday, but was just 6 of 16 passing for 92 yards.
The player who is second among FBS active players in career tackles is UW senior middle linebacker Logan Wilson of Casper with 329. Even though London's focus is on the Cowboys' offense, he said he has seen Wilson play and has been impressed.
"I definitely see some similarities between us," London said. "He is aggressive, smart and attacking – things I pride myself in, as well."
Bohl said it is difficult to make a lot of comparisons between London and Wilson because UW and Texas State use different defensive schemes. UW runs a 4-3, which often times is more like a 4-2-5, with four linemen, two linebackers and five defensive backs. Texas State operates out of a 3-4 set with three linemen and four linebackers.
"(London) is productive in their system, and Logan is productive in ours," Bohl said.
The 6-foot-2, 232-pound London is from Converse, Texas, and said he wasn't highly recruited out of high school. London also said he reached out to UW in high school to gauge the Cowboys' interest, but did not receive a scholarship offer.
Robert Gagliardi is the WyoSports senior editor. He can be reached at rgagliardi@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @rpgagliardi.
