ROCK SPRINGS – Mack Peyton, a former two-sport athlete at the University of Wyoming, has been inducted into the UW Hall of Fame and will be honored at a banquet on Friday, Aug. 30, in Laramie.
Peyton, a former standout basketball and baseball player for the Cowboys later coached Rock Springs High School to the state championship in 1950 and has made an everlasting impact in the Rock Springs community.
The University of Wyoming Hall of Fame was established in 1993 in conjunction with the Football Centennial Celebration, in order to honor individuals and teams who have brought honor and distinction to the Intercollegiate Athletics Department of the University of Wyoming.
For more on Peyton’s impact, read Saturday’s newspaper.
