LARAMIE -- The Mountain West Conference has released additional game times for 2019 Mountain West football games. Among those released were game times for three University of Wyoming home games.
Wyoming will kick off its Saturday, Sept. 14, home game versus Idaho at 3 p.m. That game will also be televised on ESPN3.
The Saturday, Oct. 19, Wyoming homecoming game versus New Mexico is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. from Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium.
The following week on Saturday, Oct. 26, the Cowboys will host the Nevada Wolf Pack in a game scheduled to kick off at noon.
All game times are tentative and subject to change.
Additional game times and TV Network information will be released by the Mountain West.
TICKET OPTIONS
-- Season tickets are on sale now.
-- Mini plans are also available for purchase.
-- Single-game tickets for all Wyoming home games are also on sale now.
-- Season tickets to the 2019 University of Wyoming Football season may be purchased for as low as $159 for adults and $89 for children ages 3-12. Purchasing season tickets for the 2019 season will also save fans over 20 percent versus purchasing single-game tickets.
-- Recent University of Wyoming alumni (Classes 2015-19) are being offered a special season-ticket price of $99 for general admission season tickets (up to two tickets) and will be provided a Brown Lot parking pass.
-- Full-time UW Faculty and Staff are eligible for a 25% discount on up to 2 season tickets. Full-time faculty and staff are also eligible to receive a match for any Cowboy Joe Club donations made in connection with purchasing season tickets. Contact the UW Athletics Ticket Office at 307-766-7220 for more information.
Fans who need additional information may go online at GoWyo.com/Tickets; email tickets@uwyo.edu; call 307-766-7220, or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.
EXCITING SEASON ON TAP
The 2019 Cowboy Football team will feature a core of 13 returning starters who have been part of three consecutive bowl-eligible teams the past three seasons. That group of returning Cowboys are led by senior All-America candidates Logan Wilson at linebacker and Cooper Rothe at place-kicker. Among the exciting young Cowboys returning are redshirt freshman quarterback Sean Chambers and sophomore running back Xazavian Valladay.
The Cowboys will enter the 2019 season with a four-game winning streak.
The 2019 home schedule will feature Southeastern Conference (SEC) member the Missouri Tigers in the season opener on Saturday, Aug. 31, and rival Colorado State in the home finale on Nov. 22. The schedule also features September home games versus non-conference opponent Idaho and Mountain West Conference foe UNLV. Home games versus MW opponents New Mexico and Nevada in the month of October round out the 2019 home schedule.
