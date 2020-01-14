LARAMIE – The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday that it has agreed to a six-year deal with CBS and Fox as its broadcast partners for football and basketball. The deal, which starts in July, will run through the 2025-26 athletic seasons.
CBS and Fox paid the conference $270 million in rights fees, commissioner Craig Thompson said during a teleconference. Games will be shown on CBS, CBS Sports Network, CBS All-Access, Fox, FS1 and FS2. The amount each school will make from the deals has not been released.
"This strategically positions the Mountain West for future growth. We implicitly and steadfastly said we would not entertain any discussion of a term longer than six years. We weren't willing to go eight, nine, 10 years or more just to inflate numbers," Thompson said. "We feel the next five years are going to bring change in the market, perhaps significantly so, from both a technology and distribution perspective."
CBS will remain the primary carrier of Mountain West content, with 23 football games and 32 basketball games on CBS or CBS Sports Network, including the Mountain West men's basketball tournament. Fox, which will replace ESPN as the conference's secondary partner, will broadcast 16 to 23 regular-season football games on its platforms, including the Mountain West Championship, and 16-32 regular-season basketball games.
CBS will have the first seven selections of Mountain West-controlled football games and will then alternate selections with Fox. Fox's networks, however, will have the rights to all of Boise State's home football games, which were previously broadcast on ESPN. CBS's networks have the rights to BSU's away games. As was the case previously, Boise State's home games were negotiated separately.
A minimum of three Mountain West football games will be broadcast on CBS' flagship station, while seven will appear on either Fox or FS1.
"We, too, are very excited to announce the continuation of this valued partnership between us and the Mountain West Conference," CBS President Dan Weinberg said. "As (Thompson) said, it's a partnership that extends back almost two full decades. We, of course, hope it has many years to come."
Kickoffs will range from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays. Basketball games will happen "most nights of the week." Weekday games will tip off between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., Saturday games between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., and Sunday games between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
"While Fox Sports is really focused on the premier live events, we believe we bring top-notch national coverage to all these sports, and we offer platforms on our national broadcast network and on FS1 and FS2 that we believe are unmatched anywhere in all of sports television," Fox President Mark Silverman said. "We look forward to showcasing these exceptional programs in the Mountain West and the coaches and student-athletes in the years to come."
Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.
