LAS VEGAS – A 13-0 run to start the second half helped No. 23-ranked Colorado to a 56-41 victory over the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team Sunday at the MGM Resorts Main Event in Las Vegas.
The game was tied 15-15 at halftime. UW (3-4 overall) shot just 26.1% (6 for 23) during the first half. The Buffaloes (4-0) made just 6 of 26 shots (23.1%).
“It was a really good first half,” Cowboys coach Allen Edwards said in a release. “We talked about the battle of the defenses, I thought in the second half, they were a little more aggressive, and we struggled on the boards. We didn’t do a good job of taking care of the basketball.”
UW committed 19 turnovers, which led to 17 points by CU. The Buffs also enjoyed a 41-25 edge in rebounds, which contributed to an 11-2 edge in second-chance points.
The Cowboys’ first bucket of the second half was T.J. Taylor’s jumper with 8 minutes, 53 seconds remaining in the game.
Redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado paced UW with a game-high 14 points.
UW will next play TCU at 7 p.m. Monday in Las Vegas for the consolation championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.