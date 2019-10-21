LAS VEGAS – The Wyoming women’s tennis team closes its fall 2019 schedule this week with a trip to the ITA Mountain Regional in Las Vegas hosted by the University of Nevada-Las Veags. Play will run Oct. 23-27.
“I don’t have any expectations for the girls, just that they get better and improve this week,” head coach Dean Clower said in a press release.
“I could care less about win-loss record, I’m looking for us to play our system and our style of tennis. I think the girls have improved each day this fall and have gotten better every day, from day one to today.”
This week will be the fourth fall tournament for most of the Cowgirls. Mihaela Kaftanova, Ida Krause and Maria Oreshkina already played in their fourth tournaments, as the trio appeared at the ITA All-Americas a couple of weeks ago and will not compete this week.
Kaftanova and Krause picked up a win at the ITA All-Americas earlier in October. The duo defeated the team of Alisa Diercksen and Lisa Hofbauer of East Carolina, 8-4.
So far in the fall, Wyoming’s three freshmen, Oleksandra Balaba, Clara Mansart and Zarah Mughal, are a combined 20-9 in singles play this fall and 21-6 in doubles play. Balaba took home the “B” draw championship earlier this season at the Wyoming Invite while Mansart was a part of the doubles team with Krause that won the “A” doubles draw at the invite.
After the regionals, the Cowgirls will return to their “spring” portion of the 2019-20 schedule beginning in January.
