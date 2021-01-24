CHEYENNE – Prior to the season, Alba Sanchez Ramos set some lofty goals for herself.
The University of Wyoming junior wanted to finish the season averaging a double-double in points and rebounds.
Following her 15-point performance in Friday’s loss to the University of Nevada, she’s now averaging 12.2 points this season, which leads the Cowgirls. She’s averaging 4.3 rebounds, which is good enough for third on the team. If she wants to hit her goal, she'll have to grab a few more boards than she already is.
But even setting a goal that tough shows the type of determination she entered the season with.
“It’s my third year, and I feel like this is my year to do good and do everything I’m expected to,” Sanchez Ramos said. "Last year, we had other big figures and (my) freshman year, we had a lot of seniors.
“This is the year I can prove myself.”
Sanchez Ramos has certainly been proving herself on the offensive side of the ball while shooting 43% from the field, 32% from the 3-point line and 86% from the free-throw line. But it's her growth on defense that has helped her establish herself as a primary player for the Cowgirls.
Growing up in Madrid, Spain, it’s a different style and different brand of basketball, one that doesn't always prioritize defense. It was a wake-up call competing with the Cowgirls, who value defense.
“Last season, I had to change my mentality. I’ve always wanted to score more than defend, but when I came here, there were a lot of players with big roles,” she said. “I knew I needed to find another way to provide for my team and find a different perspective, and I think I did it on the defensive end.”
One thing that can’t be taken away from Sanchez Ramos is the effort she plays with. She was voted a captain by her teammates, and according to UW coach Gerald Mattinson, she’s always leading by example.
“She competes so hard at all times, not just in games,” Mattinson said. “If you’re one of our new kids, you look at Alba and think, ‘That’s how hard I need to play to be successful.’”
With nine games left in the season, it’ll take a lot for her to reach her ultimate goal of averaging a double-double by the time the season is over. The Cowgirls would have had 11 games to play, but the final two regular-season contests against San Jose State have been canceled after the Spartans opted out of the remainder of the season.
The ability to score hasn’t proven an issue for Sanchez Ramos, and pulling down rebounds hasn’t been, either, for that matter.
However, rebounding has become a tougher feat while she’s often carrying the task of guarding opposing players down low who are bigger than her. The 6-foot guard claims she never had to guard bigger players until her time at Wyoming, but she has risen to that challenge.
“She has to defend the four, and the fours in our league are athletic and bigger,” Mattinson said. “She’s getting beat up, but she hangs in there and battles on the boards as best as she can.
“She’s just having a great year for us."
