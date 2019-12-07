LARAMIE – There was admittedly frustration as a three-game losing streak snowballed into four Saturday afternoon. But the University of Wyoming men's basketball team is doing its best to not let it beat them down.
Despite a strong second-half performance from redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado, UW was unable to stop a surging New Mexico squad, falling to the Lobos, 79-65, at Arena-Auditorium. UW (3-7 overall, 0-2 Mountain West) has lost four straight games.
"There's still frustration," senior guard A.J. Banks said. "But as a team and as a group, our big goal is to stay as positive as can be."
New Mexico (9-2, 2-0) dominated inside all afternoon, outscoring the Cowboys 47-29 in the paint and outrebounding them, 47-29. New Mexico's bench also outscored UW's 26-9. After holding New Mexico to just under 37% from the field in the first half, the Cowboys were unable to sustain that defensive effort in the second, as the Lobos hit at a 60% clip in the final 20 minutes.
"In the first half, I thought we were doing a great job of defending," UW head coach Allen Edwards said. "But the second (shot) opportunities ... if you're trying to gain momentum and things like that happen, it zaps you ... They're a better team."
UW trailed by 11 at halftime and by 15 just a few minutes into the second half. Maldonado, who scored 20 of his game-high 27 points in the second, hit a 3-pointer that brought the deficit back down to single digits with just under 15 minutes remaining. That would be as close as the Pokes would get, however, as the Lobos' combination of Carlton Bragg (12 second-half points) and Corey Manigault (nine second-half points) proved too much to overcome. Maldonado made a career-best four 3-pointers in the loss.
Manigault led New Mexico with 18 points as four players scored 12 points or more for the Lobos. Outside of Maldonado's 27 points, Thompson and Banks came to life late in the game, scoring 10 apiece in the second half and helped spark a late 6-0 run that temporarily got the crowd on its feet. It was too little too late, though, as New Mexico still led by 14 at that point.
Once they were down by double digits, the Cowboys got out of their game plan. Instead of focusing on defense, the mindset turned to scoring in bunches.
"We were trying to play catch up. We were just trying to go for the home run play," Maldonado said. "They came down and handled their offensive business."
On top of the loss was an injury to senior guard Jake Hendricks, who appeared to hurt his elbow during a collision in the first half. Hendricks went back to the locker room and was seen in a sling at the end of the game. Edwards said Hendricks will undergo X-rays to make sure there is no fracture.
"At this point, you kind of just wish for the best," Edwards said.
At halftime of Saturday's game, former UW forward Fennis Dembo's No. 34 jersey was retired, and his number was hung next to Kenny Sailors'. Dembo and Sailors are the only two UW basketball players to have their numbers retired. Dembo, who played for the Cowboys from 1984-88, was inducted into the UW athletic Hall of Fame in 1993 and is still the program's all-time leading scorer.
With a week off to prepare for their next game against Northern Colorado, Maldonado believes that, rather than tearing the team apart, the Cowboys will grow closer together because of their current losing streak. If anything, experiencing disappointment as a group will only help them bond in the long run.
"This is adversity right here," Maldonado said. "We're going to come together."
During last season's 8-24 campaign, UW had two losing streaks of four games or more. Edwards is not worried about his team trending in that direction, per se. Instead, his worry is whether or not his team can learn to finish games.
"I don't worry about the confidence part of this team. I worry about them understanding how to win," Edwards said. "The energy is good. They want to come to practice. They want to work. (We're) just going through the process of how to get it done."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.