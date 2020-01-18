LARAMIE – There aren’t really moral victories in college basketball, particularly when you’re 5-14 and haven’t won a conference game in seven tries. But for University of Wyoming redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado, it’s all a process and, slowly but surely, the Cowboys are seeing improvement.
In agonizing losses to UNLV and Nevada, UW blew a seven-point lead and lost on a game-winning layup with 9 seconds remaining, respectively. They were tough pills to swallow, to be sure, but ultimately, they are the experiences a young and struggling team needs to go through, Maldonado said.
“A lot guys were disappointed. Losing hurts. You know how it is … (but) we showed tremendous fight. We kept fighting and fighting,” Maldonado said. “I think a loss is a loss, at the end of the day, (but) we did learn stuff from it.”
Maldonado said that, in a loss to undefeated San Diego State, the Cowboys learned an invaluable lesson: Winning requires as much as sacrifice off the court as it does on it. In his postgame news conference, UW head coach Allen Edwards lauded SDSU for the work it put in after hours, and told his team that, if it wants to be successful, everyone, coaches included, must do the same.
While that work hasn’t led to immediate results in the win column, there is a visible difference in the way UW has played its last two games. The Cowboys are hanging tough and battling back, even when the chips are down.
“A lot of guys have taken that to heart, and we’ve seen kind of what the results can be,” Maldonado said.
Before the Cowboys head on the road to face SDSU early next week, they must first take care of business against a struggling Fresno State squad. The Bulldogs (5-12 overall, 1-5 Mountain West) hung close with the Aztecs on Tuesday before ultimately falling by nine points. Fresno State is led by forward Orlando Robinson, who averages 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. In total, three Bulldogs average double-figures in scoring.
One of the bright signs in Tuesday’s heartbreaker in Reno was the emergence of redshirt sophomore forward Hunter Thompson. After a scoreless first half, the 6-foot-10 forward hit 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range in the second half and scored 16 points, including a go-ahead 3 with less than a minute remaining in regulation that began a wild final 60 seconds of game action.
“I was able to get two really wide-open shots right out of half time, and that kind of helped. Any shooter when you see the ball go in, that’s all you need,” Thompson, who is averaging 8.8 points per game, said. “It could have been numerous people who had the ball (late) … anyone can have the hot hand any night. I was that guy, so I just think that it wasn’t anything that was nerve-racking … my teammates believed in me.”
Despite the team’s struggles this season, both Maldonado and Thompson voiced their support for Edwards, who has come under fire by fans for a pair of back-to-back trying seasons.
“Coach Edwards is always a positive outlook guy. He’s very good at moving on from things. I think he’s doing everything he needs to do for us in this certain period of time,” Thompson said. “I think he’s doing a tremendous job.”
Maldonado shared similar sentiments about Edwards, and that coaches can only do so much during a game; at the end of the day, it is up to the players to make the plays.
“We’re going to fight for him. We’re going to fight for us,” Maldonado said.
Michael Katz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached by email at mkatz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MichaelLKatz.
