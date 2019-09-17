LARAMIE – The slow, ugly and sloppy starts continued to plague the University of Wyoming. But, if fans have learned anything over the first two weeks of the season, this team finds a way to crawl back and take control.
Exhibit No. 3 came Saturday afternoon.
UW trailed 10-0 after the first quarter, took the lead at halftime and, needed one final defensive stand to come away with a 21-16 win over Football Championship Subdivision foe Idaho in front of 28,814 at War Memorial Stadium.
The Cowboys are 3-0 to start a season for the first time since 2011.
Their third win of 2019 was anything but easy or mistake-free. The Cowboys committed seven penalties for 97 yards and often extended Idaho drives – some of which resulted in points.
“We’ve got an undisciplined football team, and we’re going to need to address that,” sixth-year UW coach Craig Bohl said. “I think the first person you’ve got to look at is me. And evidently they’re not getting the message of playing disciplined football, and that’s disappointing because I thought there were times during the year we have, and (Saturday) was a very poor example of that.”
UW came out with the mindset of implementing the passing game. But that didn’t work. Sean Chambers was just 4 of 12 for 50 yards, which made UW one-dimensional.
Special teams proved costly early for UW. Cooper Rothe missed a 46-yard field goal attempt wide left and Idaho took over at its own 29-yard line.
Bohl talked about how his defense needed to start quicker. Linebacker Cassh Maluia provided a first-play spark by tackling quarterback Mason Petrino for a 3-yard loss, but the Vandals had their way from there.
Petrino threw a dart to receiver Jeff Cotton, who created separation down the middle of the field for 23 yards to move the Vandals into Cowboys territory. Petrino and Cotton hooked up again on the next play, this time for 13 yards and another first down inside the Cowboys 35-yard line. Cade Coffey later hit a 26-yard field goal to push his team ahead 3-0 with 5 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Just when it looked like the Cowboys were about to get off the field – they forced a third-and-11 from their own 15 – the Vandals went ahead by two possessions early in the second quarter. Roshaun Johnson, who is listed as the third-string running back on the depth chart, broke one tackle and rumbled his way into the end zone to push the Vandals ahead 10-0 with 12 minutes to play before halftime.
“I’m not 100% sure,” UW senior linebacker and Casper product Logan Wilson said of the slow start. “We’ll take a look at the film and see what we need to do. But the thing that this group does, is we just continue to fight no matter what.
"There’s always positives. The best part about it, we’re sitting at 3-0 with a lot of room for improvement.”
The Cowboys moved the ball downfield again on their next drive, but a similar fate met them. Chambers aired it out again, this time a 22-yard strike to freshman running back Titus Swen, who found space in the flats and move the Cowboys to the Vadals’ 42. Despite a successful fourth-down conversion, Chambers was hit a couple of times, which disrupted his timing and accuracy. Rothe then missed his second field goal of the quarter, this one a 49-yard attempt wide to the left.
“The first one he rushed and the second one he just didn’t feel like he hit it well,” Bohl said. “We’ll run him out there again, I know that. He’ll learn from this.”
UW finally came alive late in the second quarter. Senior Raghib Ismail Jr. took a handoff from Chambers on a jet sweep, and scurried 12 yards into the end zone – the first touchdown and longest run of his career – to breathe some life into a what had been a rather quiet War Memorial Stadium and cut Idaho’s lead to 10-7 with 7:28 seconds to play in the first half.
UW junior defensive end Garrett Crall turned the first half upside down when he blitzed through the line of scrimmage and leveled Petrino for a 7-yard loss to force a punt.
Austin Conway initially backed away from the 47-yard punt, but scooped up the ball at the last second and returned it 45 yards to the Idaho 14-yard line. It was the longest punt return since Conway returned one 55 yards at San Jose State in 2015. The return set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Trey Smith – his second touchdown run in a UW uniform – to give UW a 14-10 lead, its first of the afternoon, with 4:57 left in the opening half.
Down 14-10 at the break, the Vandals continued to fight and kept themselves in it.
Petrino and Cotton, who stands 6-foot-2, 204 pounds, connected again early in the third quarter, this time a 20-yard hookup to set up a 34-yard field goal by Coffey – his second of the game – to trim UW’s lead to 14-13 with 4:08 to go in the quarter.
UW continued to lean on the passing game, and the results were much the same as before. It went three-and-out on its last two drives of the third quarter, and Chambers was a combined 0 for 3.
But help was on the way.
It was delivered in the form of Smith, a graduate transfer from Louisville, who turned in his best performance in a UW uniform. His 80-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter gave UW a 21-13 lead.
Smith started in place of Xazavian Valladay, who was sidelined with an ankle injury. Smith rushed for a team-high 152 yards on 17 carries – career highs in both categories. It also was the first time he rushed for 100 or more yards.
“Been in college for a while, and I finally did it,” Smith joked. “It felt amazing. Having the fans behind me, you know, that’s a feeling that I’m going to remember forever. The atmosphere was crazy. I enjoy games here in and this whole atmosphere.”
With some breathing room, the game was far from over. The Vandals, again, moved at will, this time threatening inside the Cowboys’ 20. But an offensive pass interference penalty and a sack dashed any last-second hopes for the Vandals.
“We’ve just got to focus on that this upcoming week and try to put points on the board early so we can stop digging ourselves in these holes,” Chambers said. “But the one thing we do have is heart. If we get down, we’re going back at you stronger and it’s only going to get harder from there. These guys are the guys I want to go to war with.”
Tyler Poslosky is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at 307-633-3123 or by email at tposlosky@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @TylerPoslosky.
