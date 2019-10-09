LARAMIE – One of the first things Titus Swen learned when he started playing football as a 6-year-old is that he must be able to pick up yards after contact.
The University of Wyoming true freshman carries that lesson with him to this day, and it shows.
Swen rushed for 136 yards and one touchdown during the Cowboys' 53-17 pasting of UNLV on Sept. 28. He had runs of 59 and 44 yards in his first career start. Swen broke those big runs after contact at and near the line of scrimmage.
"I'm always going to try to get those extra yards and not leave any yards out there," the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder said. "That was something ingrained into the back of my brain from the time I started playing. If you stop moving your feet, you're either going to get hurt, or you're going to lose yards."
Swen's 136-yard effort against UNLV bumped his season average up to 62.8 yards per game, which ranks ninth in the Mountain West. He was the third back to get a start for the Cowboys (4-1 overall, 1-0 MW) this season.
Redshirt sophomore Xazavian Valladay earned the job out of fall camp, but missed UW's win over Idaho because of an ankle injury. Graduate transfer Trey Smith rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns in Valladay's absence. However, Smith suffered a left ankle injury the next week at Tulsa, which thrust Swen into the lineup.
Valladay played against Tulsa and UNLV, but was still slowed by his ankle injury.
"It would be great to have all three of them healthy again, but I'm pleased with their production, for sure," UW offensive coordinator Brent Vigen said. "They all three bring something different to the table, but they have proven they can run the type of runs we ask them to. Them all being a little different is beneficial for us."
Swen was a three-star recruit out of Eaton High in Fort Worth, Texas. He rushed for nearly 3,500 yards and 44 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Eagles. Swen also caught 70 passes for 1,086 yards and nine more scores.
Swen started playing organized football just two years after his family immigrated to the United States from Liberia. Christopher and Felicia Swen sought refuge from political upheaval in the west African country. Christopher was granted asylum in Canada, while Felicia was granted asylum in Texas.
"We got to pick where we went as a family, and my mom's choice won," Swen said.
Cowboys running backs coach Gordie Haug describes Swen as an angry runner.
"We always like to have somebody in our offense who isn't going to shy away from contact and is able to hit the holes as fast as he can," Haug said. "We always talk about how football is a game of inches, and he is always fighting for every inch he can get.
"There have been times he has been picked up and his feet are still moving. He is taking coaching really well and continuing to progress."
The best example of how well Swen has taken to coaching came on a 59-yard run to close the first quarter against UNLV.
UW noticed during film study that the Rebels often left the opposite side of the field open when they crashed in on one side. Haug told his backs to bounce the ball away from the crash. That's what Swen did.
"(Haug) told us to hit it even if we couldn't see it because it was going to be open," Swen said. "The left side was all closed up, so I went the other way and found myself one on one with a guy. I won that matchup and kept going."
That carry set UW up on UNLV's 13-yard line. The Cowboys scored a touchdown two plays later.
Swen's first career touchdown came on a 44-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The lone downside to Swen constantly churning his legs and fighting for yards is that it gives defenders opportunities to rip the ball from his arms. UNLV linebacker Javin White forced a fumble as Swen tried to turn a nine-yard run into a 10-yarder midway through the first quarter.
Cowboys right guard Patrick Arnold jumped on the loose ball to keep their first scoring drive alive.
"That's not going to happen anymore," Swen said. "We do ball drills all the time. (Haug) get the puncher out and punches at the ball while we do drills. We also do wet ball drills. It's something I've been working on."
