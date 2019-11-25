LARAMIE – Levi Williams waited patiently on the University of Wyoming sidelines for more than two months.
A short time ago, he found himself as Sean Chambers' backup's backup. Most of his highlights came on the practice field, leading the scout team.
The Canyon Lake, Texas, product, finally got his shot Friday night in the biggest game of the season for the Cowboys.
The true freshman quarterback found himself in the middle of a 7-7 game that happened to be the 111th Border War showdown against Colorado State.
He didn't mind the added pressure.
Williams' 1-yard touchdown sneak with 6 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the third quarter held up as the game-winner in a 17-7 UW victory.
"There was a plan. Coach (Brent) Vigen and I talked during the course of the week, and he brought a little extra something in the running game," sixth-year UW coach Craig Bohl said of Williams. "And with where (Xazavian Valladay) was at, we felt like we needed to spread some carries around, so it was good to get him in there. And when Tyler (Vander Waal) went down, we certainly needed him."
Vander Waal came up limping after being sacked for an 8-yard loss early in the third quarter, which paved the way for Williams.
Williams finished with 13 carries for 49 yards, including a 19-yard run, in the Cowboys' (7-4 overall, 4-3 Mountain West) fourth consecutive Border War victory over the Rams. He also completed both of his pass attempts for 25 yards, including a long of 18.
"We've got a freshman quarterback, and he is running the scout team a little while ago, but I thought there was some things we could do," Bohl added. "Certainly he wasn't going to be completely one-dimensional. It's not like 'Wildcat.' He can throw the football. And we'll look at, as we get ready for Air Force, what other things we can do with him."
MOVING UP THE CHARTS
Cowboys senior linebacker and Casper product Logan Wilson posted eight tackles in Friday's win, which bumped him up to fourth all-time on the Mountain West Conference career tackles list with 404. Wilson posted five solo stops and snagged an interception late in the fourth quarter to secure the win and cap his career at War Memorial Stadium.
"That's storybook-type stuff," Bohl said of Wilson's performance and that of senior kicker Cooper Rothe, who connected on a 48-yard field goal with 3:33 left in the game. "Logan, they call him the Governor. A lot of the passes (they threw), I thought sooner or later, he was going to pick one off. For him to leave War Memorial Stadium with a big win like this and a pick like that in that time of the game (was big)."
BORDER WAR SERIES HISTORY
Friday marked the 111th edition of the Border War between Colorado State and the University of Wyoming. It also was the 52nd consecutive season the programs have played for the Bronze Boot traveling trophy. UW has won four straight and holds a 28-24 lead in the Bronze Boot portion of the series that started in 1968.
VALLADAY MAKES HISTORY
UW sophomore running back Xazavian Valladay became the fourth Cowboys running back over the past six seasons to rush for 1,000 yards. Valladay finished with 27 carries for a game-high 154 yards. It was his sixth 100-yard game of his career and the fifth straight time he has accomplished the feat.
SENIOR FAREWELL
Fourteen UW seniors suited up for the final time at War Memorial Stadium on Friday night. That group has had an impressive run, playing in two bowl games and being a part of a Mountain West Division championship. They closed out their careers with a 4-0 record in Border War games.
Tyler Poslosky is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at 307-633-3123 or by email at tposlosky@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @TylerPoslosky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.