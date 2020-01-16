CHEYENNE – The civic education organization “Wyoming We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution” has recognized University of Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman for his civic leadership in bringing members of the Black 14 back to Laramie last fall to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the events that took place on UW’s campus in the fall of 1969.
The plaque recognizing Burman reads: “Wyoming We the People: the Citizen and the Constitution does hereby commend Mr. Tom Burman, Director of Athletics, University of Wyoming, ‘For his courageous leadership in promoting the understanding of the fundamental principles embodied in the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights.’” The plaque also includes a photo of the nine members of the Black 14 who returned to the UW campus in the fall of 2019.
The leadership board of Wyoming We the People selected Burman for their Citizenship Award. In the 33 years of the organization at the state level in Wyoming, only five of these awards for significant contribution as a citizen have been presented.
UW senior associate athletics director and senior woman administrator China Jude accepted the award on behalf of Burman on Monday. John Griffin, a member of the Black 14, was asked to present the award on behalf of Wyoming We the People. Matt Strannigan, Wyoming state coordinator for We the People, also was on hand for the presentation.
“It is an honor to receive this award,” said Burman. “I feel that I am representing so many at the University of Wyoming who played a part in bringing the Black 14 back to campus last fall. In my mind, we played a small role in building a bridge that had been fractured for nearly 50 years. I am proud to call the members of the Black 14 Cowboys!”
The UW football program had become nationally recognized during the 1960s and was consistently ranked in the Top 25 teams in the nation from 1966 to midway through the 1969 season, reaching as high as No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll in 1967. With an experienced team in 1969, the Cowboys appeared to be a lock to dominate the Western Athletic Conference once again, setting their sights on even more national recognition.
But the 14 UW players were dismissed from the team midseason by head coach Lloyd Eaton, leading up to the game vs. BYU for wanting to protest the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints policy of prohibiting black persons from attaining the priesthood. The UW players planned to wear black armbands during the game against BYU.
Wyoming We the People was invited to collaborate with UW on the celebration of the Black 14 this past fall, and the group conducted a seminar on the First Amendment in conjunction with the week of activities. The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Black 14 included the unveiling of a plaque on the southeast side of War Memorial Stadium honoring those 14 black football student-athletes.
Leading up to the Sept. 13 commemoration, Burman said: “We are thrilled to welcome the members back to campus to honor them during this 50th commemoration. We believe this event serves multiple purposes: education, healing and learning how to move forward effectively as we support our current students and celebrate our alumni community.”
The We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution Program promotes civic competence and responsibility among the nation’s upper elementary and secondary students.
Burman’s recognition took place during this year’s Wyoming We the People 2019 Congressional state finals at the state Capitol in Cheyenne. Seventeen high school classes and more than 400 students competed at the District Competition in Casper on Dec. 16 for the opportunity to advance to the state finals. The top six schools from the district event that advanced to the state finals, in alphabetical order, were Casper Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne East, Green River, Jackson, Laramie and Sheridan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.