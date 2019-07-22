LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming football team added some depth to its cornerback position with the addition of a Division I transfer.
Azizi Hearn, a 6-foot-1, 193-pound product from Oceanside, California, and the University of Arizona, transferred to UW this summer and is eligible to play this season.
“I’m really excited and can’t wait,” Azizi told WyoSports on Saturday. “Getting a scholarship (from UW) was my main motive to transfer. I had a few motives, but I had to do what was best for me and my career.”
Hearn was a walk-on at Arizona. He redshirted his first season and played in 12 games in 2018, including starts in the final three games. He recorded 26 tackles and broke up one pass. He returned a fumble following an interception 34 yards for a touchdown in a game against California.
Hearn said UW recruited him while he was in high school, and he maintained a good relationship with sixth-year UW coach Craig Bohl and cornerbacks coach John Richardson.
Hearn said he’s been in Laramie the last few weeks working out with the rest of the team. He visited UW in May.
“It is a lot different than where I am from, but I love it,” he said. “I’ve lived in a lot of different places, and I like Laramie because it is kind of like slow motion. Being from California, the pace of everything is a lot faster, and things were are slower. It is relaxing, and there are not that many distractions so you can get to work.”
UW returns a pair of senior cornerbacks in Tyler Hall and Antonio Hull, who are projected starters. Sophomore C.J. Coldon also returns, but was limited to three games last season due to a stinger. The Cowboys don’t have any other corners on its roster with game experience. Sophomore Keyon Blankenbaker, who played cornerback last season as a redshirt freshman, was moved to nickel in the spring. Sophomore-to-be Ja’lani Ellison left the program in the spring, as did walk-on and junior-to-be Sidney Washington.
On paper, Hearn has an opportunity to play right away for UW.
“I don’t think about playing time, I just want to do whatever it takes to help the team win,” Hearn said. “I want to be the best team player to help this team succeed.”
Hearn is the second Division I transfer to join UW this season. Earlier this spring, graduate transfer running back Trey Smith from Louisville signed and is eligible to play this season.
Robert Gagliardi is the WyoSports senior editor. He can be reached at rgagliardi@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @rpgagliardi.
