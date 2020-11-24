LARAMIE – University of Wyoming athletics announced games times for the nonconference home contests inside the Arena-Auditorium. The game times are subject to change, as games could be selected as part of the Mountain West’s television package, according to a press release.
The season opener on Saturday, Nov. 28, against Mississippi Valley State is slated for a 2 p.m. start. The other home nonconference contests, which are Texas Southern on Nov. 30, Incarnate Word on Dec. 2, Denver on Dec. 9 and Omaha on Dec. 17, are set for 7 p.m. tips.
For more information regarding tickets for Saturday’s game and the entire Cowboy schedule, visit GoWyo.com/Tickets; email tickets@uwyo.edu; or call 307-766-7220
UW basketball attendance will be set at a maximum of 2,000 fans per game through the end of December 2020. This attendance number equates to 17% of capacity of the Arena-Auditorium.
Fans attending Cowboy and Cowgirl athletic events are reminded that face coverings are required throughout the University of Wyoming campus at all times, including when attending games. The wearing of face coverings by those attending UW athletics’ events will be monitored by game management and law enforcement/security personnel.
All tickets sold through the UW Athletics Ticket Office will incorporate social-distancing guidelines when determining seat locations.
UW Athletics, in connection with the Wyoming Department of Health, will continue to evaluate appropriate attendance numbers at UW Athletics’ events based on overall COVID-19 conditions.
Additional announcements on television selections for conference play will be made soon, according to the release.
